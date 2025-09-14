PREVIEW: Oilers Rookies at Flames Rookies 09.13.25

The Oilers close out competitive action at Rookie Camp against the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday afternoon, with the game being streamed live on Oilers+ at 4:00 PM MT

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers prospects will conclude their weekend home-and-home series against the Calgary Flames Rookies as part of Rookie Camp on Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Puck drop is at 4:00 PM MT and will be streamed live on Oilers+.

CALGARY, AB – The Oilers Rookies look to cap off their 2025 Rookie Camp by claiming revenge against their Alberta rivals on Sunday afternoon when they head south on Highway 2 to Scotiabank Saddledome for their second and final meeting with the Flames Rookies.

After puck drop was delayed on Friday due to the late arrival of the Flames at Rogers Place because of traffic coming into Edmonton, the Oilers will be hoping for a much smoother travel day to Calgary, while looking to limit the traffic around their crease from their 6-5 defeat on home ice.

"I thought the first 10 minutes, we had the feeling of what a game is like in this building, and you could see that," Head Coach Colin Chaulk said. "From a breakout perspective, we had some good moments. From an entry perspective, we had some good moments. We turned the puck over quite a bit, and we got back really hard. We're trying to embrace some offensive creativity, and I'm really happy that they were able to score some goals and feel good about it, but it would be nice if we kept a few out of our net."

The Oilers struck first on a breakaway through Viljami Marjala less than five minutes into the first period, but trailed 4-1 by the end of the middle frame before Calgary extended their lead to 6-2 midway in the final stanza, when their three-goal comeback started in the last few minutes to draw them back within one at the final buzzer.

Forward Matt Savoie had an impressive performance by scoring two of Edmonton's goals in the final frame – one on a penalty shot and another on a breakaway – while adding an assist on Quinn Hutson's consolation tally with two seconds remaining at six-on-five in a 6-5 final. Connor Clattenburg was impactful with two fights and the Oilers' other goal, and Samuel Jonsson got the start in goal for the Oilers before leaving due to cramps in the third.

Nathan speaks after Saturday morning's skate at Rogers Place

Goalie Nathaniel Day is expected to start in Calgary on Sunday for the Oilers and is coming off a workhorse season with the OHL's Flint Firebirds, going 26-25-5 with a 3.07 GAA and .894 save percentage. But the 20-year-old really hit his stride when given the opportunity to make his professional debut.

After being eliminated from the playoffs with Flint, the 20-year-old was excellent in his limited audition with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, sporting a 0.83 GAA and .981 SV% in two regular-season games before starting four postseason contests and earning two victories with a 2.17 GAA and .914 SV%.

Day was a sixth-round pick (184th overall) by the Oilers at the 2023 Draft.

"There's a lot of excitement and a little bit of nerves, but I just wanted to do my best down there, give the team a chance to win and kind of soak it all in. It was a ton of fun and I was very grateful for that opportunity."

"Just the skill from the players, the pace of the game and the speed, too. Every player at that level is pretty skilled, and they're all very smart. They can shoot very well, and they're a lot faster; they make smarter plays. So it was just a matter of staying patient, holding my feet and trying to read plays."

Beau talks after the Oilers Rookies skated at Rogers Place on Saturday

Day says he's learned a lot about managing the mental side of his game and feels he's in a better position than last year at this Rookie Camp as he looks to establish himself over a full pro season in 2025-26.

"There are a lot of tough positions in sports. I know as a goalie, especially, it's mentally tough," he said. "So it's something that I know a lot of goalies work on a lot – handling goals, bad games and soft goals. But it's something I prepared for and I have worked hard at."

Defenceman Beau Akey, Edmonton's second-round pick (56th overall) in 2023, has learned to adjust his game similarly after posting 32 points (six goals) in 52 games for the Barrie Colts and representing Canada at World Juniors after missing most of the previous season with a shoulder injury.

Akey has learned to be a more all-situations blueliner as he looks to transition to the pro level this season full-time in the AHL and feels much more comfortable this time around at Rookie Camp.

"I'm looking forward to taking the step to professional hockey," he said. "I know it's what kids dream of being able to take that step to the National Hockey League. I know it's not the NHL, but it's a step down, so it's a step in your career for sure. And it's something to be excited that I am excited for."

