PREVIEW: Oilers Rookies at Flames Rookies 09.13.25

CALGARY, AB – The Oilers Rookies look to cap off their 2025 Rookie Camp by claiming revenge against their Alberta rivals on Sunday afternoon when they head south on Highway 2 to Scotiabank Saddledome for their second and final meeting with the Flames Rookies.

After puck drop was delayed on Friday due to the late arrival of the Flames at Rogers Place because of traffic coming into Edmonton, the Oilers will be hoping for a much smoother travel day to Calgary, while looking to limit the traffic around their crease from their 6-5 defeat on home ice.

"I thought the first 10 minutes, we had the feeling of what a game is like in this building, and you could see that," Head Coach Colin Chaulk said. "From a breakout perspective, we had some good moments. From an entry perspective, we had some good moments. We turned the puck over quite a bit, and we got back really hard. We're trying to embrace some offensive creativity, and I'm really happy that they were able to score some goals and feel good about it, but it would be nice if we kept a few out of our net."

The Oilers struck first on a breakaway through Viljami Marjala less than five minutes into the first period, but trailed 4-1 by the end of the middle frame before Calgary extended their lead to 6-2 midway in the final stanza, when their three-goal comeback started in the last few minutes to draw them back within one at the final buzzer.

Forward Matt Savoie had an impressive performance by scoring two of Edmonton's goals in the final frame – one on a penalty shot and another on a breakaway – while adding an assist on Quinn Hutson's consolation tally with two seconds remaining at six-on-five in a 6-5 final. Connor Clattenburg was impactful with two fights and the Oilers' other goal, and Samuel Jonsson got the start in goal for the Oilers before leaving due to cramps in the third.