PREVIEW: Oilers at Rangers

If it weren’t for the heroics of goaltender Thatcher Demko, who made 34 saves that included nine across five scoreless power plays for the Oilers, it could’ve been a much more flattering scoreline in a contest where Edmonton thoroughly outshot Vancouver by a 37-15 margin.

“He was the difference for a large chunk there, so I thought we were the better team," Leon Draisaitl said. "We played really well, had our legs, and all four lines were kind of going and different guys chipping in, so I think we're going to be a hard team to beat when we consistently find a way to play like that."

Depth scoring and a commitment to team defence carried the Oilers through for most of the contest before Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined to register their only points on an empty netter that sealed Edmonton’s deserved victory late in the third period.

At 12:21 of the middle frame, centre Noah Philp recorded his first career NHL goal to open the scoring on a fast counter-attack with linemates Kasperi Kapanen and Vasily Podkolzin, who've helped form a highly physical and fast third line for the Oilers and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch.

"All three of them played well tonight," Knoblauch said after Saturday’s win. "We gave them more heavy minutes, more difficult situations, and I thought the three of them played well, and it's good to see Noah get rewarded with that goal."

"I love playing with both of those guys. They just bring so much," Philp added. "And I think when we're all moving and we're all working, we're strong and we can get a lot of pucks back and create a lot. I'm hoping to just keep building with those guys."

Philp said it’s a testament to everyone who helped him reach the NHL after taking a hiatus from professional hockey in 2023-24 before returning last season, scoring 19 goals and registering 15 assists in 55 AHL games with the Condors while registering two assists in 15 NHL games with the Oilers.

"It just reminds me of all the people that supported me, and I'm just grateful to be here," Philp said.

As Philp continues to increase his comfort level in the NHL, Knoblauch thinks the 27-year-old is in a great spot on that third line with Kapanen and Podkolzin to continue growing his game and have an impact.