PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers

SUNRISE, FL – Just like they did during the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers are going to have to dig their way out of the hole they’ve made for themselves.

It’s a fitting analogy, since Thursday will be their first trip back to where they experienced the heartbreak of coming up just one goal short in the last game of the 2024 Playoffs.

“We're in a bit of a hole right now as a team, and it's about resiliency. It's about sticking with it," Mattias Ekholm said. "We're gonna have to dig one out here sooner or later and I thought we got off to a good start [Tuesday], but I think at times we're giving them a little bit too easy of offence."

Having lost each of their last four games, the Edmonton Oilers will return to Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday for the first time since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, hoping to end to a challenging stretch with a victory against the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers have been trying to put it all together after the 4 Nations Face-Off break but have yet to find their game after extending their losing streak with a 4-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

Leon Draisaitl notched his 43rd goal of the season and Connor McDavid recorded his 698th career assist to help open the scoring on the power play, but giveaways and a lack of connection between the Oilers saw the Lightning score four unanswered goals to take command.

Kasperi Kapanen's turnover in the neutral zone resulted in Michael Eyssimont tying things at 1-1 just 1:18 after Draisaitl scored before Stuart Skinner gave up one he'd like to have back on a wrap-around from Brandon Hagel less than a minute into the middle frame.

Victor Hedman got a lucky bounce off Mattias Janmark during a five-on-three man advantage later in the period, and Nick Paul would round out the scoring at 4-1 in the final frame on a deflection off a quick rush created by Nikita Kucherov in the Lightning's zone.