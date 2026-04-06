PREVIEW: Oilers at Mammoth

The Oilers will continue to push for a playoff spot & first place in the Pacific Division as they head to Utah to begin a four-game road trip against the Mammoth in the first of a back-to-back on Tuesday

Edmonton Oilers v Utah Mammoth

© 2026 Alex Goodlett

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers begin their final road trip of the season with the first of a back-to-back against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Tuesday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:30pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Oilers win streak ends with a 5-1 loss to the Golden Knightson Saturday

PREVIEW: Oilers at Mammoth

EDMONTON, AB – Packed into a heated Pacific Division title race as we pack up the suitcases and hit the road for the final time during the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to hold on to the top spot in the Pacific on Tuesday when they begin their four-game road trip at Delta Center against the Utah Mammoth in the first of a back-to-back before they visit the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

After a 5-1 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, the Oilers will get another look at a potential first-round playoff opponent in the Mammoth, who currently occupy the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with a 40-30-6 record (86 points).

The Oilers have won both meetings with Utah this season, most recently a 5-2 win back on Mar. 24 at Delta Center, and five in a row overall against the NHL's newest franchise.

With both sides also looking to lock up playoff spots and in need of the two points, there's the expectation that Tuesday's atmosphere will look a lot like the postseason.

"Two teams that need a win, and it should have a playoff-like feeling," Connor McDavid said. "The variability is so high right now for who we could play. Obviously, it's possible we play them. I think it will have a playoff-like feel, though.

Connor speaks after Monday's practice before the team travels to Utah

The Oilers gave up ground to the Golden Knights in the race to win the division on Saturday, having their five-game win streak snapped to keep them tied with the Anaheim Ducks at 87 points and one point ahead of Vegas, who'll continue their Western road trip in Vancouver on Tuesday.

The Oilers control their own destiny by knowing that if they win their remaining five games in the regular season, they'll be named Pacific Division champions for the first time since 1987 and gain home-ice advantage in the playoffs until the Western Conference Final.

But the focus in the locker room rests on making sure they get into the playoffs before talking about any division titles and first-round opponents.

"The most important thing is just getting the X beside our name," McDavid said. "I know we still don't have an X beside our name, and that's all we're focused on.  Seeding and positioning are not all that important.  We feel good no matter where we start.  But with that being said, we know our building, we know our fans and how excited they are.  It's a difference maker, so starting at home would help."

Kris provides injury updates & more following Monday's pre-flight practice

Evan Bouchard scored Edmonton's lone goal to give him 21 on the season and a league-leading 88 points (21G, 67A) among NHL defencemen, with Jack Roslovic and Matt Savoie picking up the helpers.

In addition to the absence of Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers also had to make up for the loss of Zach Hyman, who was scratched out of precaution with a nagging injury and isn't expected to return on this road trip or until the final few games of the regular season.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch provided a fresh update on Draisaitl and Hyman after Monday's skate, with Draisaitl still not anticipated to play any regular-season games before the start of the playoffs as he tracks to start skating later this week.

"Hyman, I think is going to play one, if not two, games before the end of the season," Knoblauch said. "So this week, he is out and not playing.  Leon is going to be on the ice this week, and I don't anticipate him playing any games in the regular season, and then [return] sometime in that first round if things go well."

Forward Colton Dach was activated pre-game on Saturday and is available to make his return against Utah, but Coach Knoblauch is still making lineup decisions.

Mattias addresses the media after practice on Monday at Rogers Place

Without two of their leading offensive contributors, it'll take a team effort for them to hold onto top spot in the Pacific, but players' operating in elevated roles in their absence could provide the rest of the group with more confidence heading into the playoffs.

"It throws a wrinkle in there, for sure," Mattias Ekholm said of the key injuries. "But at the same time, you've got to look at it as an opportunity for some other guys to step in and get bigger roles and more ice time and hopefully get even more confidence going into the playoffs. I think we've seen a bunch of guys step up, which is great.  

"Hopefully, they can keep their play up, and as we get pieces back, that'll be a boost itself. But hopefully we have guys who are at a level where they feel good about themselves and can contribute, even if the minutes go down a little bit."

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