PREVIEW: Oilers at Mammoth

EDMONTON, AB – Packed into a heated Pacific Division title race as we pack up the suitcases and hit the road for the final time during the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to hold on to the top spot in the Pacific on Tuesday when they begin their four-game road trip at Delta Center against the Utah Mammoth in the first of a back-to-back before they visit the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

After a 5-1 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, the Oilers will get another look at a potential first-round playoff opponent in the Mammoth, who currently occupy the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with a 40-30-6 record (86 points).

The Oilers have won both meetings with Utah this season, most recently a 5-2 win back on Mar. 24 at Delta Center, and five in a row overall against the NHL's newest franchise.

With both sides also looking to lock up playoff spots and in need of the two points, there's the expectation that Tuesday's atmosphere will look a lot like the postseason.

"Two teams that need a win, and it should have a playoff-like feeling," Connor McDavid said. "The variability is so high right now for who we could play. Obviously, it's possible we play them. I think it will have a playoff-like feel, though.