PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken (Preseason)

The Oilers take on the Kraken in pre-season action at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, with the game being streamed live on Oilers+ at 8:00 PM MT

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers head to Climate Pledge Arena to face the Seattle Kraken in pre-season action on Wednesday night.

You can stream the game live on Oilers+ beginning at 6:00 PM MT, and listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880CHED.

EDMONTON, AB – Only one week of Training Camp left to prepare, so make it count.

With only seven days remaining before the start of their 2025 regular season, the Edmonton Oilers are working out the final details of their game as they travel to Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday to face the Seattle Kraken in the first of two road tune-ups on the West Coast to close out the preseason.

The Oilers will then head back to the coast on Friday to conclude their eight-game exhibition schedule against the Canucks before finalizing their NHL roster on Monday ahead of their home opener on Oct. 8 at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames the following night.

Adam speaks to the media after Tuesday's practice at the DCA

Forward Adam Henrique knows as a 16-year NHL veteran with New Jersey, Anaheim and Edmonton that the excitement of a new campaign can make the preseason feel slow, but that there's plenty of value over the final few days of Training Camp for adjusting to new teammates, roles and tactics.

“You’ve got to have the mindset to get a good week of work in here still,” Henrique said after Tuesday’s skate at the Downtown Community Arena. “So there's still plenty of time to work on things and get to where you'd like to be to start the season.”

The 35-year-old said that he's always focused on making a good impression at Camp by showing up in shape and being mentally ready to accept whatever gets thrown at you.

Henrique could be relied upon by the Oilers to play a versatile role this season as a forward who can move between centre and the wing, and he mentioned it's essential to define those roles early to allow players to become accustomed to them.

"Whether you're playing top six, bottom six or PK, I think it's important to have those roles within the group established to find your way," he said. "I think we got a lot of skill, young kids that are pushing and looking good, and everybody in between, too. I think as you go, those roles get defined, and you have to have pride in those roles, especially when you're a team with the aspirations that we have. Those can be difference makers throughout a season."

Kris speaks after Tuesday's skate at the Downtown Community Arena

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch is evaluating the final few roster spots that are still undecided on the Oilers' opening night roster, and the bench boss expects the players competing for positions at this stage of Training Camp to be given more opportunities to impress in these last pre-season games.

Due to a few illnesses and injuries that remain in Camp, everyone will receive a closer look.

Knoblauch said after Tuesday’s practice that young forwards like Matt Savoie, Isaac Howard, Josh Samanski and Quinn Hutson, along with defencemen Atro Leppanen and Cam Dineen, are all likely to play on Wednesday against the Kraken both out of interest and necessity for the Oilers.

Forwards David Tomasek and Noah Philp were both absent on Tuesday due to illness, prompting the Oilers to recall a few more forwards from Bakersfield to ensure they have enough players for their upcoming road trips to Seattle and Vancouver, in case they remain unavailable.

Knoblauch also said that defenceman Jake Walman is on track to play on opening night despite being unlikely to feature in either one of this week’s exhibition contests. Forward Max Jones is out against Seattle, but remains a possibility to suit up against the Canucks.

Goalie Calvin Pickard will start against the Kraken on Wednesday before Stuart Skinner starts in Vancouver on Friday.

