PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (Game 5)

LOS ANGELES, CA – Unshakeable, unflappable, and unwavering.

These are your Edmonton Oilers, and as far as they’re concerned, they’ve only just begun.

"We got a strong belief in here,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said post-game on Sunday night following his team’s incredible 4-3 overtime victory over the Kings at Rogers Place.

“We have a strong belief that we're never out," he continued. "People keep doubting us, and we keep putting ourselves in bad spots, but we're digging our way out trying to find ways to win games. Obviously, we found a way. Not the recipe to success, but I'm proud of everyone and how we found a way.”

The Oilers will be cruising back to Los Angeles for Game 5 against the Kings on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena believing they can be the first team this first-round series to win on the road, having just evened things up at two games apiece by winning Games 3 & 4 at home on the back of separate third-period comebacks.

Edmonton claimed a 4-3 victory in overtime on Sunday that was made possible by Evan Bouchard's late equalizer before it was solidified on the power play by Leon Draisaitl with 1:42 left in sudden death, capping off a dramatic and exciting win for the Blue & Orange that pulled them back from a 2-0 series deficit.

If they can get the job done on the road on Tuesday night – which they know they can – the Oilers can return home to Oil Country for Game 6 at Rogers Place on Thursday with the chance to end the series in front of their own fans, who were a big part of Edmonton's late-game heroics by willing the team to victory.

And after picking up two confidence-boosting wins at home, punctuated by their Game 4 triumph, you know the players will be ready. So will the fans back home, who'll be flooding to ICE District and Rogers Place to watch their team hopefully break the deadlock for the road teams in this series.

"That's fun. That's what the playoffs are all about – going in and winning a big road game by coming together," McDavid said. "That's what special groups do, and obviously, we're trying to go win a big game in a tough building in an environment that they really thrive in. So it'll be an uphill battle, but I got nothing but belief in this group."