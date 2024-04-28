PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (Game 4)

"It's remarkable for them to be mentioned with those two players, and then also, to do it now where scoring is a lot tighter," Knoblauch said. "For them to show up and play as well as they have in the playoffs, it's quite significant. It's not an overstatement to say that is remarkable, and so many players get a bad rap of: 'They do in the regular season, but when things are tough and the checking is harder and there's not as much space, they fade away'.

"But those two just elevate their play in the playoffs."

Perhaps nobody is more tailored for the emotions of playoff hockey than Evander Kane, who in conjunction with his teammates on Friday, showed how important team toughness is during the playoffs. "The drama of it all," Kane said post-game. "It just brings the best out of me."

The 32-year-old winger assisted on Draisaitl's first-period goal, got a piece of Cody Ceci's point shot in the middle frame and then took exception to a high hit from Andreas Englund in the final stanza, leading to a full-team scrum before he fought the defenceman to earn himself the Gordie Howe hat trick, the first recorded by an Oiler in the playoffs since Craig MacTavish in 1986 against – you guessed it – Los Angeles.