PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (Game 4)

"Everyone got in there and defended each other," Nurse said. "That's what this time of the year is about. In the full 82-game season that you play before, that's what brings everyone together. I think this group is really tight. We've been through a lot this year, and that was just a good example of what everyone means to each other in here, so it's a good sign."
Edmonton has scored four goals or more in all three of their playoff games in 2024 for only the fourth time in franchise history, and the first time since 1986. Continuing to pile on the offence while limiting the goals against begins with another fast start on Sunday after they pounded the Kings for three in the first frame during Game 6.
"I think the games that we've won we've had a strong first period, and the game that we lost, I thought we put in a pretty solid 40 minutes, but it was just too big of a hole to overcome," Knoblauch said. "We need a really strong start, especially playing in their building where they played really well this past second half of the year. We need to make sure that we're ready from the start."
Regardless of whether they had won or lost in Game 3, Knoblauch and his coaching staff planned to give the team the day off from practicing because they liked the rhythm they had going from Thursday's travel day, where the team forewent holding their morning practice at Rogers Place and instead kept the full-team practice for the pre-game skate the next morning in LA.
With one skate between games – either on the day between or the pre-game skate before a game – Knoblauch likes the idea of continuing that until changes need to be made.