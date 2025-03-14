PREVIEW: Oilers at Islanders

ELMONT, NY – Following a disappointing result against the Devils, the Oilers will be looking to respond to their 3-2 defeat on Thursday when they wrap up a back-to-back set as part of their four-game road trip on Friday at UBS Arena against the Islanders.

“It's one day at a time,” defenceman Brett Kulak said. “There are things we did good tonight. You’ve got to focus on that. And it's a back-to-back, so the puck's going to be dropping again before we know it, so you better feel good and be ready to go.”

“We can't start pointing fingers at anyone. None of us are happy, and that's kind of the easy thing to do when you get frustrated. But we got to stick together and dig ourselves out.”

The Oilers and Islanders will wage the 'Battle of Blue & Orange' for the second and final time this season following Edmonton's 4-3 overtime victory at Rogers Place back on Nov. 12, where a one goal and three assist effort from Connor McDavid, three points (1G, 2A) from Evan Bouchard and two goals from Leon Draisaitl – including the OT winner – gave them the victory.

The Oilers dropped to third place in the Pacific Division by way of a Kings’ victory last night over the Capitals and 3-8-0 over their last 11 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break after giving up a 2-1 lead in the span of 1:25 during the third period versus New Jersey.

Draisaitl extended his point streak to 16 games with his 47th goal of the season that tied the game in the second period before Bouchard’s 13th early in the third had the Oilers ahead temporarily prior to being beaten twice in quick succession. Jesper Bratt put one through traffic to tie things 2-2, and Simon Nemec did the same with the go-ahead goal less than two minutes later that wound up as the game winner.