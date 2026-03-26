PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NV – Nothing like a little high-stakes hockey in the desert.

The Edmonton Oilers will compete for two important points in the Pacific Division playoff race against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, aiming to gain ground on the Anaheim Ducks in top spot with 10 games left in the regular season.

The Oilers & Golden Knights will meet for the third of four meetings this season – all having been won by the Oilers following a 4-3 win at Rogers Place on Dec. 21 and a 4-2 win at T-Mobile Arena almost two weeks ago.

Edmonton has won each of the last four regular-season meetings and is 12-4-1 over its last 17 games against Vegas, hoping to carry over its solid defensive performance from Tuesday in Salt Lake City into a big divisional contest in Sin City tonight.

The Oilers passed the Golden Knights for second in the Pacific thanks to a strong collective effort on Thursday against the Utah Mammoth, in which they allowed only 18 shots against and received the 1,200th career point and 400th goal in a 5-2 victory.

Jack Roslovic also added two goals, and Tristan Jarry stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced to earn the decision in his first start since Mar. 12. Evan Bouchard had three assists, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hit 800 career points with a helper of his own.