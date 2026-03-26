PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

The Oilers battle the Golden Knights in a Pacific Division duel at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday

Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights

© 2026 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers travel to Las Vegas for a pivotal Pacific Division battle with the Golden Knights on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:30pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Oilers hit the ice Wednesday before battling the Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NV – Nothing like a little high-stakes hockey in the desert.

The Edmonton Oilers will compete for two important points in the Pacific Division playoff race against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, aiming to gain ground on the Anaheim Ducks in top spot with 10 games left in the regular season.

The Oilers & Golden Knights will meet for the third of four meetings this season – all having been won by the Oilers following a 4-3 win at Rogers Place on Dec. 21 and a 4-2 win at T-Mobile Arena almost two weeks ago. 

Edmonton has won each of the last four regular-season meetings and is 12-4-1 over its last 17 games against Vegas, hoping to carry over its solid defensive performance from Tuesday in Salt Lake City into a big divisional contest in Sin City tonight.

The Oilers passed the Golden Knights for second in the Pacific thanks to a strong collective effort on Thursday against the Utah Mammoth, in which they allowed only 18 shots against and received the 1,200th career point and 400th goal in a 5-2 victory.

Jack Roslovic also added two goals, and Tristan Jarry stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced to earn the decision in his first start since Mar. 12. Evan Bouchard had three assists, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hit 800 career points with a helper of his own.

Jake talks about the team's defending after Wednesday's practice

Defensively, the Oilers had it all come together in their own zone to limit Mammoth opportunities by being tough to break down, while establishing their skating and the forecheck at the other end to extend time away from their own crease.

"We've been building towards it," Jake Walman said. "Just more of a commitment to team defence and getting the puck out of our own zone, stopping the puck, not letting them kind of cycle and get momentum. When you're doing well, they have to make two or three really good plays to get a look, so I think that's the goal. If we can play like that more, that will make us successful."

The Golden Knights have lost four of their last five games, getting outscored 16-5 over that span, so Thursday's divisional battle is one for the Oilers where defending strongly will be their primary objective to further limit Vegas' struggling offence and ultimately pick up the two points.

"There's a lot on the line here – not only for making playoffs, but seeding and maybe a home ice advantage situation," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Hitting the playoffs, this is a team that I wouldn't say is playing poorly, but they're just finding it difficult to win games right now for whatever reason that is.  But they're a good team, and every time we play them, we've always had a good game."

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