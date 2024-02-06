PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

Including their 2023 second-round series where Vegas eliminated Edmonton from the postseason in six games, the Oilers hold a slim 5-4-1 advantage over the Golden Knights in their last 10 meetings, while outscoring them by a narrow 38-37 margin.

Over 20 regular season encounters, Edmonton is 12-6-2 against Vegas, which includes their 5-4 shootout win earlier this season on Nov. 28 that was just as tight as their head-to-head record after Jack Eichel and Keegan Kolesar scored late to tie the game.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in that contest and has recorded three points in each of his last two meetings with the Golden Knights, along with a five-game point streak of two goals and eight assists versus Edmonton’s rivals from the Pacific.

The Oilers captain has 22 points over the 16-game win streak where his team’s collective strength has come from staying focused on the objective and the defensive side of their game, allowing a franchise-record two goals or fewer in 14 straight games.

“I would say we're just focused on playing our best hockey. That's ultimately what it is,” McDavid said. “I think that's been kind of this good stretch of play that we've had. It's just been we're not focusing on anything other than playing good hockey, and that's our focus.

“We know if we do that, then wins will come, and with wins comes moving up the standings. So we're focused on what's in front of us and that's it.”

Edmonton has allowed only 24 over their 16-game win streak, including only 11 high-danger goals against dating to Dec. 21 as per NHL EDGE Puck and Player Tracking Data, which according to Leon Draisaitl can be attributed greatly to one simple factor.

“Goaltending,” the German said matter-of-factly. “Both of them have been unbelievable for us.”

"But with that being said, I also think that we're sticking to our system for 60 minutes and everyone's doing their job. I think we're very dialled in right now as to what your jobs are and what we're supposed to do in certain situations, and we're just playing really good defence. When we do give something up, our goalies have been outstanding for us. It's a good combination."