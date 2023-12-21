PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils

On a different night, the Oilers believe their performances in two of their three consecutive defeats could’ve produced a different result had they managed not to run into a hot goaltender, with the only outlier being their 5-1 defeat this past Saturday to the Panthers.

Without sweating the final result, the players and coaches are sticking to their approach of keeping one another accountable when it comes to the small details that can have the biggest impact on their team's long-term success.

"If you do the little things, the wins and losses will take care of themselves," Knoblauch said. "You can play a really good game and sometimes, you look back at the Tampa Bay game where most of the game we played really well and we probably deserved a different fate. We had enough scoring chances, limited them, and we lost it. But if you play like that more often than not, you'll win the game."

"You start taking shortcuts just looking to score that goal. You're often making mistakes and you're probably pulling the puck out of your net more often than not, so we just want to make sure that we're doing little things right – things that ultimately require no talent that anybody can do.

"If you're doing those well, you're going to be successful most times, so that's what we're pushing our guys to do."

LINEUP NOTES

When you have one of the deadliest lines in the League, it's hard to break away from that.

The trio of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman was reunited during the second half of Tuesday's defeat to the Islanders and made up the top line at Wednesday's practice in New Jersey, signalling that the trio will be back together for Edmonton's date with the Devils on Thursday night.

The trio has been one of the NHL's hottest lines with a 72.2 percent goal share in 112:53 of ice time together this season, as per Natural Stat Trick.

Coach Knoblauch originally broke up the line to try and bring some balance to the lineup with no last change on this road trip, but mentioned how his lines seemed to "fall into place" after the top line was reunited, helping lead to a 15-3 shot share in favour of the Oilers in the final frame.