PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (Preseason)

For the Oilers, there's still a lot of value in one more pre-season game when it comes to evaluating the options they have competing for a handful of roster after cutting their Camp roster down to 26 players (16 forwards, eight defencemen and two goalies) on Thursday morning.

NHL rosters will need to be finalized on Monday before the start of the regular season on Tuesday.

Among those names sent down were defencemen Cam Dineen and Riley Stillman, who were placed on waivers, and blueliner Atro Leppanen and forwards Quinn Hutson, Josh Samanski, James Hamblin, Viljami Marjala and Connor Clattenburg, who were loaned to the Condors.

Hamblin, Marjala, and Clattenburg were all sent back down to Bakersfield after being recalled to play in Wednesday's 4-2 preseason loss to the Kraken due to a few injuries and illnesses.

The organization's top prospects, Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie, as well as older but less experienced players David Tomasek, Noah Philp, and Alec Regula, along with established NHL options Curtis Lazar and Max Jones, are all still hopeful of using this last pre-season game to show why they belong in the NHL.

Young players like Savoie, Howard and Philp – including the ones who haven't made it this far in Camp – have been essential to raising the energy and compete levels over Camp and preseason, helping keep the veterans sharp as the youth gets integrated more and more with the group.

"I think that you need youth," Ekholm said. "You need guys pushing, especially as older guys, just to make sure that everybody's on top of their game. We have some really talented young guys here that're going to take big steps this year, and I'm excited to see what they can bring."