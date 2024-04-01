PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

Edmonton and St. Louis will wrap up their season series having split their two meetings this season, with the home team winning each game.
The Blues find themselves on the fringe of the Wild Card race in the Western Conference, sitting five points adrift of Los Angeles for the final playoff spot after a costly 4-0 shutout defeat to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday dented their post-season chances.
The Blues have five players with at least 20 goals this season (Buchnevich - 26, Neighbours - 26, Kyrou - 25, Saad - 24, Thomas -23), with only the Stars having more such players.
St. Louis is 31-3-1 when scoring first this season, but during their last meeting with the Oilers on Feb. 28 it was one of those rare occurrences where they couldn't hold onto an early lead.
Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich each scored in the first five minutes of the meeting at Rogers Place before Zach Hyman scored his first of two goals with less than two minutes left in the opening period. Hyman levelled the score just 4:54 into the second period with his 40th of the season.
McDavid ended an 11-game goalless drought with 26 seconds left in overtime, scraping one off the left shoulder of Jordan Binnington and in to give Edmonton a 3-2 victory.