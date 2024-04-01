PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Edmonton Oilers will begin a short two-game road trip on Monday night at Enterprise Center against the St. Louis Blues following a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon where Connor McDavid temporarily took over the NHL’s scoring lead.

“You can never count Connor out or think he can't do something,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said following Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

You couldn’t have been faulted for thinking that the Oilers captain was going to be out of the NHL’s scoring race early in the year following Edmonton’s slow 3-9-1 start, seeing McDavid miss two games with an upper-body injury and record only 10 points (2G, 8A) through his first 11 games of the 2023-24 season.

Yet here we are once again seeing the five-time NHL scoring champion right in the thick of the race after being one of six Oilers who recorded multiple points on Saturday, registering his seventh straight multi-point game and coming within one goal of reaching the 30-goal plateau for the eighth straight season.

“He made it very difficult for himself to get to where he is in scoring right now, but I just don't have enough words or time to talk about what Connor can do.”