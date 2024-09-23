PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames (Split Squad)

EDMONTON, AB – The Battle of Alberta will be waged on two fronts.

After defeating the Jets 3-2 in overtime in their pre-season debut on Sunday, the Oilers will split their squad in half for two simultaneous contests against the Flames at Rogers Place and Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday night.

Tonight's home matchup in ICE District will be streamed live on Oilers+ at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and his coaching staff will have 57 players in Oilers Training Camp to choose from when assembling two competitive rosters after Sunday's lineup was able to earn the sudden-death victory over the Jets thanks to defenceman Cam Dineen's winner 1:17 into extra time.

Oilers 2024 first-round Sam O'Reilly found the back of the net in the first period to ears an early goal from Winnipeg, while last season's leading goalscorer for the Bakersfield Condors in Raphael Lavoie tallied a power-play marker to briefly give the Blue & Orange the advantage during the middle frame.

Forwards Vasily Podkolzin and Matt Savoie contributed assists on Dineen's winner in overtime, while goaltenders Olivier Rodrigue and Collin Delia combined to make 18 saves in the victory.

"A little confidence," O'Reilly said. "Obviously, getting that first one pretty early in the game feels good and I just kind of tried to keep building off that."

"He was great," Lavoie said of O'Reilly. "Just the way he scored that first goal. He's really gifted offensively. For a young player, he really looked like he belonged out there. He didn't feel like he wasn't getting bullied out of the box."