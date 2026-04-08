PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Sharks

The Oilers look to respond in the second of a back-to-back against the Sharks on Wednesday

Edmonton Oilers v San Jose Sharks

© 2026 Lachlan Cunningham

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers look to respond in the second of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:00pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Oilers suffer a disappointing result but still pick up a point in Utah

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Sharks

SAN JOSE, CA – After losing three separate leads and ending up with only a single point in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime defeat in Utah, the Oilers will have another chance at claiming all two points on Wednesday in the second of a back-to-back against the Sharks.

The Oilers currently sit tied for first in the Pacific Division with the Golden Knights, owning the tiebreaker on 88 points with four regular-season games remaining, with the chance to bounce back in San Jose tonight after leaving Salt Lake City with only a point despite holding 3-1, 4-3 and 5-4 leads in regulation.

"I think it's going to be good for us to kind of hit the reset button, get on the plane, go there and go play our game again and try and come up with two points," Colton Dach said.

Colton speaks after scoring his first Oilers goal in the defeat to Utah

Edmonton was able to respond quickly more than once to Utah's attempts at erasing its 3-1 lead in the first period after Curtis Lazar scored just 11 seconds following J.J. Peterka's opening goal in the first two minutes of the opening frame.

"We had a few leads tonight, and they were able to respond very quickly," Knoblauch said. "I guess the one lead they had, we responded very quickly, too.  But I guess it was a game neither team wanted to run away with.  But it's unfortunate. It was nice to see the offence was there; we had the goals, but just too many chances against."

Despite a power-play goal from Connor McDavid and Vasily Podkolzin putting them ahead again less than a minute after the Mammoth tied it up at 3-3, Utah would square it before the second intermission on Nick Schmaltz's shorthanded tally with his second of the game in the last minute of the stanza.

Colton Dach scored his first Oilers goal early in the third, but the Mammoth tied it on a tip-in from Alexander Kerfoot before winning it through Clayton Keller on the power play in overtime after Matt Savoie was called for tripping early in the extra period.

"It felt good to be back with the guys and be back in the locker room and contribute," Dach said. "But at the end of the day, we need to find a way to get the two points."

Kris speaks after the Oilers fell 6-5 in overtime to the Mammoth

After Tristan Jarry stopped 26 of 31 shots, it'll be Connor Ingram's turn in the crease to start the second of the back-to-back in San Jose.

The Oilers have Josh Samanski and Spencer Stastney to call upon if they decide to make changes to their lineup, along with fresh NCAA signing Owen Michaels, who's currently travelling with the team and could step in to make his NHL debut before the end of the regular season.

The Oilers and Sharks are meeting for the fourth and final time this season, with Edmonton winning two of the three meetings and their most recent one on Mar. 17 at Rogers Place.

Edmonton received goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Murphy, Vasily Podkolzin, Max Jones and Zach Hyman, while Adam Henrique chipped in a pair of assists.

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