PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Sharks

Edmonton was able to respond quickly more than once to Utah's attempts at erasing its 3-1 lead in the first period after Curtis Lazar scored just 11 seconds following J.J. Peterka's opening goal in the first two minutes of the opening frame.

"We had a few leads tonight, and they were able to respond very quickly," Knoblauch said. "I guess the one lead they had, we responded very quickly, too. But I guess it was a game neither team wanted to run away with. But it's unfortunate. It was nice to see the offence was there; we had the goals, but just too many chances against."

Despite a power-play goal from Connor McDavid and Vasily Podkolzin putting them ahead again less than a minute after the Mammoth tied it up at 3-3, Utah would square it before the second intermission on Nick Schmaltz's shorthanded tally with his second of the game in the last minute of the stanza.

Colton Dach scored his first Oilers goal early in the third, but the Mammoth tied it on a tip-in from Alexander Kerfoot before winning it through Clayton Keller on the power play in overtime after Matt Savoie was called for tripping early in the extra period.

"It felt good to be back with the guys and be back in the locker room and contribute," Dach said. "But at the end of the day, we need to find a way to get the two points."