PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers start the post All-Star break portion of their season with a four-game road trip starting at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

INSIDE THE OILERS

News and notes from Oilers practice at Rogers Place on Monday, including the latest Gene's Blog discussing the Oilers start to the unofficial second half of their season.

PRE-GAME REPORT

DETROIT, MI - While fans of the Edmonton Oilers had Tuesday circled on their calendars for the return of NHL action following the All-Star break, Head Coach Jay Woodcroft did for a much different reason.

Long gone is Joe Louis Arena, the former home of the Detroit Red Wings where the Oilers bench boss got his start in the NHL in 2005 as a video coach with the club, but many of the same people the 46-year-old used to rub shoulders with in the Motor City from 2005-08 were at Little Caesars Arena to greet him on Tuesday for the first time as an NHL head coach of the Oilers.

The Oilers bench boss caught up with Chris Chelios, Detroit Ex. VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Yzerman and various training, scouting and management staff from the Red Wings during the morning skate along with Ken Holland, who was part of the Detroit organization for 34 years -- including 19 of those as GM & Ex. VP of Hockey Ops.

It might be the first road game for the Oilers following the All-Star break to kick off their final 30 games of the regular season, but there was the feeling of a homecoming buzzing around the locker room for the Oilers head coach and general manager.

"Yeah, I was a lucky guy," Woodcroft said. "I got to be around guys like Chris Chelios, Steve Yzerman and Brendan Shanahan in my first year as the lowest man on the totem pole of that coaching staff. Then, I saw the team get transitioned over to guys like Nicklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg and all the work that went into it.

"I would also say that coaches' room for me was a special one because all four people in that went on to become head coaches in the National Hockey League, and certainly, a lot of my beliefs were shaped by those players and those coaches. As a young man with his first job in the NHL, what a special and fortunate thing for me."

Despite that, Woodcroft didn't want to detract during his morning media availability from the challenge at hand for the Oilers, who hope to keep their momentum rolling from their 7-0-1 record before the All-Star break that marked the best in the Western Conference during that span.

"Detroit will always have a special place in my heart," Woodcroft said. "Obviously I was part of a great organization and was able to win a Stanley Cup here. A lot of familiar faces around the rink, but I know that we're here for two points that are on the table tonight versus a really good Detroit Red Wings team. That's where my focus is."

Video: PRE-RAW | Jay Woodcroft 02.07.23

RISING DEPTH

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to do what the Dynamic Duo does putting up exceptional numbers to lead the NHL as number one and number two in the League's scoring race.

But beneath the two superstar forwards, the Oilers are enjoying their best season at 5-on-5 without McDavid and Draisaitl on the ice in recent years, as pointed out on Twitter by Oilers colour commentator and 630CHED Oilers Now Host Bob Stauffer.

Tweet from @Bob_Stauffer: As per Natural Stattrick here are the @EdmontonOilers 5v5 Goals For/Goals Against Without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the Ice of the last 4 seasons:2019-20: GF (44) GA (73), -292020-21: GF (29) GA (52), -232021-22: GF (58) GA (80), -222022-23: GF (45) GA (38), +7

To Coach Woodcroft, that credit falls to the Oilers scouting staff for bringing in impact players like Klim Kostin and Mattias Janmark to help lessen the load on Edmonton's big two while seeing younger players like Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway take massive strides at the professional level early in their careers.

Zach Hyman has already shattered his career bests this year with 60 points (26G, 34A), including a seven-game heater for the Tonronto product where he's posted six goals and 10 assists with a +12 plus/minus. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has followed suit with 60 points in all 50 games for Edmonton where he's doubled his goal tally of 11 in 63 games during 2021-22 with 22 tallies, while finding strong chemistry with Kostin and Janmark on the club's third line in recent games.

Both Hyman and Nugent Hopkins joined McDavid and Draisaitl in the 60-point club before All-Star break, giving the Oilers four of the NHL's top-15 scorers and making the club the first team sinc 1995-96 to have four 60-point scorers in the first 50 games of a season.

Now, the key for Woodcroft and his players is to keep those depth contributions intact over the course of the final 30 regular-season games and into playoffs.

"Anytime you can get contributions like that and spread the wealth offensively, it makes for a difficult opponent to match up against," Woodcroft said. "It makes for a difficult opponent to pre-scout against, and it makes us a better team. I think we're going in the right direction. I still think there's more there, but as I said, we're going in the right direction."

LINEUP NOTES

After an optional skate at Little Caesars Arena this morning, the Oilers lineup for tonight's game against the Red Wings will be made apparent during warmups.

-- Jamie Umbach, EdmontonOilers.com

PREVIEW

OILERS vs. RED WINGS

STREAM: 5:30 p.m. MT; televised on Sportsnet

Oilers Team Scope

The Oilers return to action after the NHL All-Star break on a four-game road trip, starting with their first matchup of the season against the Detroit Red Wings.

Edmonton begins their final 32-game march towards the NHL Playoffs currently sitting in fourth in the Pacific Division, sitting only three points back of the leading Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers had been playing their best hockey of the season prior to the hiatus, with NHL All-star Weekend interrupting a dynamite 7-0-1 stretch for the Blue & Orange.

The Oilers road trip features four teams who rank 22, 23, 24, and 26 in the NHL when it comes to points, so the opportunity to get back on a roll and gain some ground on the West is presenting itself. However, the Oilers Head Coach is sending the message to his team not to overlook any opponent.

"We're not in the position that the league leaders are in terms of being able to pick and choose when you want to get your points. We have to get points on a nightly basis," Jay Woodcroft said. "Every time I look in the Pacific Division, it feels like our competitors are gaining ground or gaining points. What I would say is the game is played on the ice. Any team can beat any team. I think we saw that over the last month, not just with us, but just around the league."

Video: RAW | Jay Woodcroft 02.06.23

In the Oilers last game before the break, they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in an exciting 7-3 victory at Rogers Place back on Jan. 28. The team saw goals from nearly every one of their top scorers with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Evander Kane,Tyson Barrie, and Ryan McLeod finding the back of the net behind 'Hawks goaltender Petr Mrazek.

Jack Campbell started the contest for the Oilers, but did not finish the game with Head Coach Jay Woodcroft inserting Emergency Back-up Goaltender and local product Matt Berlin for the final 2:26 of the contest. The University of Alberta Golden Bears netminder only needed to make a single save in his brief spell in relief of Campbell, but it drew a strong ovation from the Rogers Place faithful.

Stuart Skinner missed the contest due to an illness, but was well enough to participate in the All-Star Weekend. the 24-year-old will either start or backup on Tuesday against the Red Wings.

Red Wings Team Scope

The Red Wings enter Tuesday night's contest with a 21-19-8 record on the season and are currently situated seventh in the Atlantic Division standings.

Dylan Larkin was the lone Red Wing who saw action during NHL All-Star Weekend, with the Detroit captain currently leading the squad with 43 points (15G, 28A) on the season.

Prior to the break, the Red Wings dopped a 2-0 decision in a shutout victory by the Islanders. It was New York's All-Star goaltender Ilya Sorokin who made 23 saves to blank the Motor City club. The Islanders offence was provided by their other All-Star nominee in Brock Nelson, who scored his 19th goal of the season and assisted on Anders Lee's game-winning tally to open the scoring.

For the Red Wings, backup goaltender Magnus Hellberg made the start, turning away 27 of 29 shots in the loss. It's expected the Oilers will see Ville Husso between the pipes on Tuesday. The Swedish netminder was one of Detroit's key offseason signings, joining the club from the St. Louis Blues. The 28-year-old sports a 17-11-5 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and .901 save percentage and three shutouts.

Video: RAW | Connor McDavid 02.06.23

By The Numbers

Since the Christmas break, the Oilers have been the best team in the Western conference with a 10-3-2 record and a .733 point percentage… Edmonton has the second-longest active-point streak in the NHL at eight games, trailing just Carolina and their 10-game streak… The Oilers lead the NHL in games in which they've scored seven-or-more goals with five… Detroit is tied for third in that category with three games scoring at least seven goals…

The Oilers are the first team since the 1995-96 Penguins to have four scorers with at least 60 points in the first 50 games (McDavid, Draisaitl, Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins)… Edmonton is the only team to have more than one player with at least 60 points this season…

McDavid is on pace for an NHL record for the highest percentage of involvement in a team's power-play goals at 82.1 per cent this season… The total would surpass McDavid's own NHL record of 77.1 per cent set back in 2020-21… McDavid is one game-winning goal away from tying Wayne Gretzky for second in Oilers franchise history… The Red Wings have been very successful at home against the Oilers, sporting a 39-8-2-4 record since 1988-89…

Video: RAW | Leon Draisaitl 02.06.23

Injury Report

OILERS - Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) is on IR; Mike Smith (undisclosed) is on IR; Ryan Murray (undisclosed) is on IR; Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed) is on IR.

RED WINGS - Mark Pysyk (achillies) is on IR; Filip Hronek (undisclosed) is day-to-day

-- Michael Arcuri, EdmontonOilers.com