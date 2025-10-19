PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Red Wings

DETROIT, MI – The best thing about a back-to-back?

You get to do it all over again tomorrow.

"I think that's a good thing," captain Connor McDavid said. "You don't like sitting on losses, so it'll be nice just to get to Detroit and get going again."

For the Edmonton Oilers, they're hoping to channel that sentiment into a much more connected effort in all facets of their game on Sunday afternoon when they finish off back-to-back games this weekend at Little Caesars Arena against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Oilers fell 5-3 to the New Jersey Devils less than 24 hours ago, which marked their second straight defeat on their current five-game road trip that included a 2-0 shutout victory over the New York Rangers and a 4-2 defeat on Long Island to the New York Islanders.

After facing the Red Wings, the Oilers will head to the nation's capital to wrap things up on the road against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Last night at 'the Rock', the Oilers gave up a shorthanded goal for the second straight game, delivered off the stick of former Oilers winger Connor Brown in the second period, before centre Jack Hughes notched his second goal of the contest just 1:17 later to make it 4-1 for the Devils. Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a pair of goals for the Oilers, but mistakes and a lack of simplicity in their game ultimately condemned them to defeat.

"I think everybody can be simpler," said Connor McDavid, who picked up two assists in the loss. "Everybody can do things a little bit easier and more predictable for each other; get more pucks to the net and get more bodies to the net. They're all clichés because they work, so it's a nice way to get ourselves out of it, and that'll be the focus moving forward. We'll get back to our game here."