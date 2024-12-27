PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

Arvidsson will now take on his former team in Los Angeles for the first time since signing with the Oilers this past offseason as a free agent, while Saturday's matinée will also mark Warren Foegele’s first game against Edmonton since joining the Kings.
Foegele posted 45 goals and 50 assists over 231 games in Edmonton and has 18 points (nine goals) in 34 games this season in his first season with LA.
Connor McDavid has posted 16 goals and 26 assists over 32 career games against the Kings. Over 18 career playoff matchups with LA, he has posted a remarkable 36 points over 18 games, including eight goals. Over his last 13 regular season and playoff games against the Kings, he has multi-point games in ten of them.
Including playoffs, Leon Draisaitl is riding a seven-game point streak vs. the Kings in which he has posted six goals and nine assists. All but one of those games were multi-point efforts.
For Zach Hyman, it's a lot more of the same, scoring seven goals over his last five games against LA which includes a hat trick during Game of their 2024 Playoff series. After a slow start this season, Hyman now leads all skaters with 10 goals in December.
"If you’ve played a long time, you know that it’s about the process and getting your chances and being around it,” Hyman said. “And then, I think you can find confidence in a number of ways.”
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers and is 5-1-0 with a .952 SV% and a 1.49 GAA in his last six starts versus the Kings, posting a shutout on Mar. 30. 2023.
Darcy Kuemper is expected to make his first start vs. Edmonton since being traded to the Kings from Washington on Jun. 19. Kuemper has a record of 10-3-4 in 17 games with a 2.48 GAA and a .918 SV% over his career against the Oilers.