PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

Led by 37-year-old Anze Kopitar's 37 points in 34 games this season, the Kings are coming off a 3-2-2 seven-game road trip before the break, having played an NHL-high 21 games on the road. Adrian Kempe is second on the team with 32 points in 34 games and is a team-high plus-17.

Los Angeles will now play their next five games at Crypto.com Arena – holding a 10-2-2 record on home ice during the '24-25 campaign – including some important Pacific Division games against Edmonton and Calgary.

The Oilers have had their fair share of injury problems this season, but have started to get healthier as of late, headlined by forward Viktor Ardivsson's goal and an assist last Sunday in his return to the top six against the Senators.

The Swede had his minutes managed on the fourth line during his first two games back from a lengthy 15-game injury absence back on Dec. 19 vs. Boston, and his multi-point game vs. Ottawa was his first since Oct. 25 and his second in an Oilers uniform.

"He put it in the back of the net, so that was nice," Knoblauch said of placing Arvidsson on the top line. "He made some nice plays, and he's typically been a guy that produces and can play with top talent. This weekend, we were playing three-in-four and we didn't want to overuse him. He played the majority of the first game on the fourth line, moved up third line in the second game, and then with the illness to Nuge, he can certainly fill in that that role. "

"I just tried to play my game and play with the puck and work hard," Arvidsson said. "I think we created a lot of chances."