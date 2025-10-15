PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Islanders

EAST MEADOW, NY – Leaving where we left off on Long Island.

When the puck drops at UBS Arena on Thursday night against the New York Islanders, the Edmonton Oilers will start with the same lines they finished with in Tuesday’s shutout win over the New York Rangers, which began their current five-game trip on a positive note.

Forward David Tomasek will hold down his top-line role next to Connor McDavid and Andrew Mangiapane, along with the Czech forward serving in the net-front role on the first power play unit that didn’t receive any opportunities in Edmonton’s 2-0 shutout of the Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Tomasek is hoping to use his size and skill to build on what their line was able to generate in the third period on Tuesday and during Wednesday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center, where he, McDavid and Mangiapane worked on their chemistry over a full skate.

The 29-year-old, who led the Swedish Hockey League in scoring last season with 57 points (23 goals) in 47 games for Farjestad BK, wants to continue using his speed and 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame to win battles for his linemates while rediscovering the scoring touch that helped him succeed in Europe last year.

Tomasek has registered one assist in his first three NHL games so far and is looking more confident with every opportunity to touch the ice.

“I thought there were some really good plays there, and I'm probably looking to play a little bit more of a game that I played back home in Europe,” he said. “Obviously, [McDavid’s] an amazing player, so try to help him in any way I can or ask him what he wants, but also play my game with the puck. We had some good looks last night. I think today in practice, we looked good. So hopefully, we can build on that and have a good game tomorrow.”