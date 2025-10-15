PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Islanders

On Tuesday, goaltender Stuart Skinner was the star performer for the Oilers by making all 30 saves to pick up his eighth career shutout, which included nine on the penalty kill that went 3-for-3 to keep the Rangers off the scoreboard for the third straight time on home ice.
McDavid and Draisaitl have been more involved in penalty killing this season, and the Oilers captain attributes their overall success to their commitment to a new system that they'll continue to adjust to as the games keep arriving, having allowed one PPG on nine opportunities over three games so far.
"A little bit of a new look just with moving away from our old system and into a new system," McDavid said. "There's been a little bit of a feeling-out process, but I feel like it's gone really well. Everybody's paying attention and trying to learn it as fast as we can. It's only going to get better with time as we understand it better. It's been off to a good start."
With no power plays against the Rangers, Edmonton’s scoring was limited to Trent Frederic firing it five-hole on goalie Igor Shesterkin during the second period, notching his first-ever regular-season goal for the Oilers after his only tally in Blue & Orange last season came during the playoffs.
Adam Henrique finished things off with an empty-netter to secure the Oilers their second straight victory after beating the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 one week ago at Rogers Place.
The Oilers have allowed a league-low four goals in three games to begin the regular season, exemplifying the team’s solid defence, with the outlier coming in their third-period collapse against the Flames on opening night when they coughed up a three-goal lead before losing 4-3 in the shootout to their rivals.
"Everybody's bought in," McDavid said. "We wanted to have a good start, and so far so good. Guys are bought in, checking hard, and we're getting some good goaltending. (Skinner) played great last night. He played really, really well."