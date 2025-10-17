PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Devils

The Oilers were able to manage in their road trip opener versus the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday thanks to some stellar goaltending from Stuart Skinner, who made all 30 saves for his eighth career shutout, while their penalty kill turned aside three power plays for the Blueshirts on Broadway.

Trent Frederic scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway that night, but the forward's high-sticking call in the final five minutes on Long Island two nights later that produced the decisive goal for Islanders centre Bo Horvat that was the culmination of an undisciplined and mistake-filled 60 minutes for the Oilers.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard turned a puck over to Mat Barzal in the neutral zone during the first period to produce the opening goal before Leon Draisaitl got it back 1:17 later to make it 1-1 entering the second period, where Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers the lead with a snap shot from the left circle.

But the power play backfired later in the middle frame, with Horvat finding wide-open space behind Bouchard to steam in on another breakaway and fire the equalizer through Skinner's five-hole to erase Edmonton's advantage that'd already seemed slightly fortunate considering their errors through 40 minutes.

In the third period, three minor penalties from the Blue & Orange broke up any momentum they had left, with the final infraction on an accidental and errant high stick from Frederic allowing Horvat to fire home from the slot for the 3-2 lead before he added an empty-netter in the final seconds for his hat-trick.