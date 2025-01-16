PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Avalanche

DENVER, CO – The Edmonton Oilers will wrap up back-to-back games on Thursday night with their second visit to Ball Arena this season to take on the Colorado Avalanche.

The Oilers picked up a 4-1 victory to open the season series back on Nov. 30 in Denver where Kasperi Kapanen, Vasily Podkolzin and Brett Kulak responded with goals for the Blue & Orange after Nikolai Kovalenko scored a first-period power-play goal to give the Avalanche the early advantage.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-netter for a multi-point night, and Stuart Skinner made 27 saves for the Oilers, who’ve recorded an NHL-best 16-4-1 record since their last victory in the Mile High City.

On Wednesday, despite trailing the Minnesota Wild 2-0 in the first period off two power-play goals, the Oilers came back for a second straight game from a multi-goal deficit to claim a 5-3 victory, marking their fifth comeback this season after trailing by more than one goal.

"When things aren't going well, they don't pack it in," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I absolutely love the character of this team."

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, surpassing Jari Kurri for the second-most points in Oilers history with 1,044 and also Daniel Sedin for 81st on the NHL’s all-time scoring list. Wayne Gretzky is the captain’s next target for the franchise lead at 1,669 points – 625 away.

"Quite a remarkable feat for him to go up the scoring list as quickly as he has, and within an organization that has had so many significant players," Knoblauch said. "But I've seen so many remarkable things from him. He's a tremendous player and a great teammate. I said that I wouldn't be surprised anymore just because he surprises you so often, but it's a nice feat for him."