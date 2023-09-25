POST-GAME: Sutter continues his comeback with first pro appearance in two years

EDMONTON, AB – It’s a feeling that centre Brandon Sutter had almost completely forgotten about.

But after two seasons away from professional hockey, the veteran of 770 regular-season NHL games was glad to have those butterflies back in his stomach – even for something as simple as the first pre-season game of the campaign.

Ultimately, the Edmonton Oilers would fall 2-1 in the shootout to the Winnipeg Jets, but Sunday’s exhibition defeat was a huge victory in his battle to return to full health and earn a contract with the Blue & Orange after recording five shots and making a strong impression while playing on a line with Dylan Holloway and Mattias Janmark.

“I was actually a bit nervous for the game,” he said. “It's been a while, but I'm glad with how it went.”

“I've never been jittery before a pre-season game before, but it was good. Once I got out there for the warm-up, it just felt good to be out there. And my kids were here. My kids haven't seen me play in three years, and they're little, so they probably don't remember anything. It was kind of a special night for me.”