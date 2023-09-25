News Feed

GAME RECAP: Jets 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets (09.24.23)

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2023 preseason

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets (09.23.23)

CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game

CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

RELEASE: Michael Parkatti named Oilers Senior Director, Data & Analytics
CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem

TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at Oilers Training Camp

CAMP: Oilers players ready for fast-paced, competitive Training Camp

RELEASE: Oilers announce 2023 Training Camp roster

RELEASE: Huddy, Weight to be added to Oilers Hall of Fame

GAME RECAP: Canucks Rookies 5, Oilers Rookies 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies Preview

GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview

GAME RECAP: Oilers Rookies 3, Jets Rookies 1

POST-GAME: Sutter continues his comeback with first pro appearance in two years

Professional Tryout Brandon Sutter impressed on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets in his first professional appearance in 876 days as he continues his recovery from long COVID

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – It’s a feeling that centre Brandon Sutter had almost completely forgotten about.

But after two seasons away from professional hockey, the veteran of 770 regular-season NHL games was glad to have those butterflies back in his stomach – even for something as simple as the first pre-season game of the campaign.

Ultimately, the Edmonton Oilers would fall 2-1 in the shootout to the Winnipeg Jets, but Sunday’s exhibition defeat was a huge victory in his battle to return to full health and earn a contract with the Blue & Orange after recording five shots and making a strong impression while playing on a line with Dylan Holloway and Mattias Janmark.

“I was actually a bit nervous for the game,” he said. “It's been a while, but I'm glad with how it went.”

“I've never been jittery before a pre-season game before, but it was good. Once I got out there for the warm-up, it just felt good to be out there. And my kids were here. My kids haven't seen me play in three years, and they're little, so they probably don't remember anything. It was kind of a special night for me.”

Brandon talks with the media after the 2-1 shootout loss

The situation isn’t as straightforward as Sunday’s exhibition match for the 34-year-old forward, who’s coming into Oilers Training Camp as a professional tryout who’s missed the last two full seasons of professional hockey with long COVID.

It’s a condition that’s characterized by horrible shortness of breath, which made his day-to-day dealings as a professional player almost untenable after last playing in a competitive contest 876 days ago on May 1, 2021 as a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

“I think I've been through a lot over the last two-and-a-half years and I'm going to be very conscious of my health and stuff like that, but it's been great so far. I really can't complain after a week,” he said. “I’m just taking it day by day trying to enjoy it and have some fun with it, too. 

After building himself back to a position where he was comfortable attempting to make his way back to the NHL on a PTO in Edmonton, Sutter is expected to get plenty of looks in the preseason, but Head Coach Jay Woodcroft is prepared to proceed cautiously with the centre considering his health.

“I think process-wise with him, we should expect him to play three of the first five exhibition games,” Woodcroft said. “I'm going to try and stay away from playing too many people back-to-back, so he won't be playing tomorrow.”

“That's kind of up to Woody to figure that out,” Sutter added. “I know we have eight pre-season games. I'm not sure what the schedule will be, but I'm just kind of taking a day at a time right now and focusing on tomorrow, then we'll go from there.”