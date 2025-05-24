GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Stars 0 (Game 2)

Stuart Skinner makes 25 saves for his third shutout as the Oilers earn a split in Dallas with a 3-0 victory on Friday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center

Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars - Game Two

© 2025 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

DALLAS, TX – Consider this series split.

Thanks to another shutout from Stuart Skinner.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped all 25 shots for his third shutout in his last four playoff starts as the Edmonton Oilers evened up the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on Friday night with a 3-0 shutout victory in Game 2 at American Airlines Center.

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the second straight game on the power play to open the scoring in the first period before Brett Kulak and Connor Brown scored back-to-back just 93 seconds apart near the end of the middle frame, extending the Oilers advantage to 3-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Stuart Skinner secured his shutout in the third period with an unbelievable stick save on Esa Lindell, while Edmonton's penalty kill bounced back from Wednesday's tough showing in Game 1 by killing off both of their penalties to help send Dallas to their fourth shutout defeat of the 2025 postseason.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each produced assists to equal Mikko Rantanen's playoff-leading total of 20 points.

"We always know how to bounce back," McDavid said. "We believe that we're a good team in tough situations. Down one on the road, we had to find a way to have your best game, and we had a good one and found a way to win."

The Oilers will return to Rogers Place with a 1-1 split of the series as they prepare to host the Stars in Games 3 & 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

The Oilers blank the Stars in Game 2 to even up the WCF series

FIRST PERIOD

Another opportunistic goal for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the power play and an importantly-timed penalty kill for the Oilers in the first period had them playing with the majority of momentum through 20 minutes, holding a 1-0 lead and an 8-6 advantage in scoring chances as per Natural Stat Trick.

Mikael Granlund's check to the numbers on Troy Stecher in the opening minutes produced the game's first power-play opportunity for Edmonton, who went 1-for-3 with the man advantage in Game 1 after receiving their only conversion of the night from Nugent-Hopkins to take the lead 2-1 in the second period.

The longest-tenured Oilers player was fortunate to have the puck fall to his stick in Game 1 thanks to a good bounce before he wristed it low glove on Jake Oettinger, and on Edmonton's first PP on Friday night, No. 93 was opportunistic again near the right side of the Dallas crease to poke home his fifth goal of the playoffs after Evan Bouchard's point shot caught a piece of Roope Hintz on the way through.

Nugent-Hopkins now has power-play goals in back-to-back postseason games for the first time in his career, and Leon Draisaitl recorded an assist to stretch his playoff point streak to three games (1G, 4A) and tie Stars forward Mikko Rantanen for the playoff lead with 20 points (6G, 14A).

Nugent-Hopkins tips in a redirected puck on the power play

The Oilers were thrown into an early test on the penalty kill just over two minutes later when Corey Perry took a roughing penalty for pulling down Colin Blackwell inside the Edmonton crease, needing a big stop for confidence after giving up three PPGs in the third period of Game 1 that proved the difference.

The penalty kill stood strong on Dallas' early opportunity and even came up with the best chance of the power play when Connor McDavid struck the post on a two-on-one with Connor Brown as Perry came out of the penalty box. Stuart Skinner had to be ready on the next rush up ice for the Stars when Miro Heiskanen was wide open coming over the blueline to force the Edmonton netminder into a high save on one of Dallas' best chances of the first frame.

Draisaitl and Perry were close to making it 2-0 when the 40-year-old veteran's saucer pass to the German at the back door was parried away by the elbow of Oettinger getting aftert he got a piece of his body to it with a sliding save. The Dallas netminder was lucky on two other Oilers chances in the frame when Cody Ceci had to clear a loose puck out of his crease before Kasperi Kapanen nearly got to a dangerous rebound off a shot from Vasily Podkolzin.

SECOND PERIOD

It was more of the same from the Oilers in the middle frame with the majority of the chances going Oettinger's direction in the Dallas crease, but two quick tallies from Brett Kulak and Connor Brown in a 1:13 stretch gave Edmonton some extra breathing room with a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes.

A Draisaitl turnaround attempt and a Trent Frederic low effort in the first half of the middle frame forced Oettinger into making some critical saves to keep it a one-goal game until Brett Kulak notched his first goal of the playoffs on his second try from the slot after the Oilers regrouped from their own zone.

McDavid took a bounce pass off the boards from Evan Bouchard before crossing the blueline and finding Brett Kulak near the top of the circles, who had his first shot blocked by Mikko Rantanen before picking up his own rebound and firing his follow-up effort far side on Oettinger with 4:37 left in the period.

The tally was Kulak's first of the playoffs, making him the 17th different Oilers player to notch a goal in the 2025 postseason.

Kulak's first goal of the playoffs gives the Oilers a 2-0 lead in Dallas

Amidst their best offensive stretch of the game, the Oilers leveraged their pressure into a three-goal lead 1:13 later on a terrific knock-down deflection from Connor Brown during a sequence for Edmonton's third line where they wouldn't be denied.

Evander Kane had an excellent look from the slot on a three-on-two rush before the puck returned to the blueline, where Jake Walman kept it inside before moving it back down the wall to Nugent-Hopkins at the hashmarks. After a knee-high shot on goal from No. 93, Brown knocked the puck down and bounced it over Oettinger's right pad to extend the lead to 3-0 for the Oilers on his fifth goal of the playoffs.

With another goal and assist performance, Nugent-Hopkins has now produced multiple points in back-to-back games.

Edmonton closed out the second period with 52 seconds on the power play when Oettinger aired a clearance over the glass, sending the Oilers into the intermission after 40 minutes with a three-goal lead and a power play on the other side.

Brown makes it 3-0 Oilers in Game 2 with a cheeky deflection

THIRD PERIOD

The Oilers didn't convert on 21 seconds of a five-on-three power play early in the frame, but they needed their penalty kill to stay perfect with Nurse in the box for slashing Roope Hintz, prompting an official review for a five-minute major and Hintz being forced to exit the game five minutes into the period.

Edmonton finished 2-for-2 on the penalty kill in a bounce-back from Wednesday's 6-3 defeat to Dallas, which was the product of three PPGs for the Stars, and the defence was able to help lock it down for their netminder to come up with their third clean sheet in four games.

"We're a different team than we have been in years past," McDavid said. "Probably not as run and gun as we've been in years past, but I keep saying that we can play defence. Stu was great. A couple of breakdowns there that I didn't like, especially in the third, but he was great."

"The forwards are coming back really hard. Everyone's selling out blocking shots that time of year. That's what it takes. That's been fun to watch."

Skinner made 25 saves to hold on to his shutout, but it wouldn't have been possible without his unbelievable stop on Esa Lindell with 9:33 gone in the third period, reaching back with his stick on a wide-open net to deflect the puck away from danger with a 'Save of the Playoffs' candidate.

Dallas' attempt at getting back in the game by pulling Oettinger with under four minutes left was short-lived when Mikko Rantanen's slash to stop Zach Hyman from getting a good shot at the open cage ended up breaking his stick to negate the six-on-five.

The Oilers were more than comfortable to see out the remaining time to even the series with a 3-0 shutout victory.

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 2)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 2)

GAME RECAP: Stars 6, Oilers 3 (Game 1)

FEATURE: Resurgent Skinner sets sights on Conference Final

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

TALKING POINTS: Bowman & Knoblauch before the Western Conference Final

BLOG: Ekholm rejoins Oilers teammates for first full-team practice since injury

RELEASE: Oilers & Stars set for Western Conference Final rematch

RELEASE: Kids in Oil Country Playoffs 50/50 underway

BLOG: Oilers optimistic Ekholm will return during Conference Final

GAME RECAP: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 – OT (Game 5)

PROJECTED LINEUP: The Oilers gear up to eliminate the Golden Knights in Game 5

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 5)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 (Game 4)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (Game 4)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (Game 4)

GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 (Game 3)