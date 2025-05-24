GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Stars 0 (Game 2)

DALLAS, TX – Consider this series split.

Thanks to another shutout from Stuart Skinner.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped all 25 shots for his third shutout in his last four playoff starts as the Edmonton Oilers evened up the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on Friday night with a 3-0 shutout victory in Game 2 at American Airlines Center.

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the second straight game on the power play to open the scoring in the first period before Brett Kulak and Connor Brown scored back-to-back just 93 seconds apart near the end of the middle frame, extending the Oilers advantage to 3-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Stuart Skinner secured his shutout in the third period with an unbelievable stick save on Esa Lindell, while Edmonton's penalty kill bounced back from Wednesday's tough showing in Game 1 by killing off both of their penalties to help send Dallas to their fourth shutout defeat of the 2025 postseason.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each produced assists to equal Mikko Rantanen's playoff-leading total of 20 points.

"We always know how to bounce back," McDavid said. "We believe that we're a good team in tough situations. Down one on the road, we had to find a way to have your best game, and we had a good one and found a way to win."

The Oilers will return to Rogers Place with a 1-1 split of the series as they prepare to host the Stars in Games 3 & 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.