GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Stars 3 (Game 5) 

DALLAS, TX – Here we go again, Oil Country.

We are Stanley Cup Final bound.

The Edmonton Oilers are Western Conference champions for the second straight year after eliminating the Dallas Stars in five games on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory at American Airlines Center, securing their spot in the Stanley Cup Final as Clarence S. Campbell Bowl winners.

Edmonton will rematch the defending champion Florida Panthers for the chance to lift their franchise's sixth Stanley Cup.

The Oilers roared to a 3-0 lead in the opening eight minutes of the first period, notching three quick goals from Corey Perry, Mattias Janmark and lineup returnee Jeff Skinner before the Stars scored twice through Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz on both sides of the first intermission.

Captain Connor McDavid scored the eventual game-winning goal with a ridiculous breakaway goal to beat Dallas netminder Casey DeSmith, who relieved netminder Jake Oettinger during a Dallas timeout after he allowed two goals on his first two shots to prompt a timeout from the Stars.

Jason Robertson made it 4-3 early in the third period before winger Evander Kane restored the two-goal lead under three minutes later with a lucky bounce from behind the net that went off defenceman Esa Lindell and into the back of the Dallas net.

Kasperi Kapanen added a late empty-netter to seal Edmonton's spot in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.

McDavid was presented the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and touched the trophy after he elected electing not to touch it after last year's Western Conference Final when the Oilers defeated the Stars in six games.

Edmonton will have home-ice advantage this season and will open up the Final at Rogers Place next week against Florida when the schedule is confirmed.