GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Stars 3 (Game 5) 

The Oilers are Western Conference champions after defeating the Stars 6-3 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday to advance to their second straight Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars - Game Five

© 2025 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

DALLAS, TX – Here we go again, Oil Country.

We are Stanley Cup Final bound.

The Edmonton Oilers are Western Conference champions for the second straight year after eliminating the Dallas Stars in five games on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory at American Airlines Center, securing their spot in the Stanley Cup Final as Clarence S. Campbell Bowl winners.

Edmonton will rematch the defending champion Florida Panthers for the chance to lift their franchise's sixth Stanley Cup.

The Oilers roared to a 3-0 lead in the opening eight minutes of the first period, notching three quick goals from Corey Perry, Mattias Janmark and lineup returnee Jeff Skinner before the Stars scored twice through Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz on both sides of the first intermission.

Captain Connor McDavid scored the eventual game-winning goal with a ridiculous breakaway goal to beat Dallas netminder Casey DeSmith, who relieved netminder Jake Oettinger during a Dallas timeout after he allowed two goals on his first two shots to prompt a timeout from the Stars.

Jason Robertson made it 4-3 early in the third period before winger Evander Kane restored the two-goal lead under three minutes later with a lucky bounce from behind the net that went off defenceman Esa Lindell and into the back of the Dallas net.

Kasperi Kapanen added a late empty-netter to seal Edmonton's spot in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.

McDavid was presented the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and touched the trophy after he elected electing not to touch it after last year's Western Conference Final when the Oilers defeated the Stars in six games.

Edmonton will have home-ice advantage this season and will open up the Final at Rogers Place next week against Florida when the schedule is confirmed.

The Oilers double up Dallas in Game 5 to finish off the series

FIRST PERIOD

From the moment they were given their first power play less than two minutes into the contest, it was looking like the Oilers were going to end the Stars' season by running them right out of their own building.

You could say right 'Otter' their own building.

The first period of Game 5 on Thursday wasn't even nine minutes old by the time the Oilers had built themselves a 3-0 lead, chasing netminder Jake Oettinger with two goals on their opening two shots with the help of their tremendous depth that's been a driving force in these playoffs to get them within one victory of advancing to their second straight Stanley Cup Final.

With Zach Hyman out for the remainder of the playoffs, the net-front role for the Oilers on the power play now belongs to veteran Corey Perry, who's proven as recently as Tuesday's Game 5 victory in Edmonton with a goal on the man advantage that he can still make things happen from the blue paint.

After rookie Mavrik Bourque didn't manage his stick in the neutral zone before it caught Evan Bouchard under the chin for a high-sticking penalty in the opening two minutes, the Stars left the front of their own net unchecked in front for Perry to take an open pass from Connor McDavid in the corner and redirect it on his first touch under the left arm of Oettinger for an early 1-0 lead.

By scoring his seventh goal of the postseason, Perry set a new NHL record for goals in a postseason by a player aged 39 or older.

Perry redirects a feed from McDavid on the power play for a 1-0 lead

The Oilers doubled their lead almost four-and-a-half minutes later through another former Dallas player when the Stars left Viktor Arvidsson open at the far side of the blueline on a change, leading to Arvidsson finding his fellow Swedish countryman Mattias Janmark with a pass as he swooped over the blueline.

On a partial breakaway, Janmark moved the puck to his forehand and fired a low effort five-hole on Oettinger that snuck through to make it 2-0 for the Oilers with his third goal and fourth point of the 2025 playoffs. It was the 15th postseason goal of Janmark's career and his seventh as an Oiler, and he now needs just one more goal to match his postseason career high of four that he's hit twice – once as an Oiler (2024) and a Golden Knight (2021).

The Stars promptly took a timeout, where Head Coach Pete DeBoer appeared to be animated on the bench before pulling Jake Oettinger in favour of Casey DeSmith after the elite USA netminder allowed two goals on two shots.

Janmark scores off the rush for Edmonton's second goal of Game 5

Edmonton has seemed to strike gold with every lineup move they've made in these playoffs, and Jeff Skinner getting on the board with his first career playoff goal less than a minute after Janmark gave his side a two-goal lead continued that trend after making it 3-0 on a wild scramble around the Dallas crease.

With the Stars looking out of sorts trying with five players below the hashmarks trying to track a loose puck around the blue paint, the biscuit fell to Skinner as he came out from behind the net before he fired a quick shot along the ice on goal that managed to sneak its way under DeSmith for his first career playoff goal in only his second postseason game.

Skinner filled the roster spot that Zach Hyman vacated because of his injury after last playing in Game 1 of the First Round against Los Angeles and now has points in both career postseason games he has played in (1G, 1A).

Skinner makes it 3-0 Oilers early in his return to the lineup for Game 5

With the Stars' backs against the wall, down 3-0 in Game 5 after just over eight minutes and facing elimination being down 3-1 in the series, the Oilers didn't want to give them any openings, but a failed clearance by Brett Kulak a few minutes later allowed Dallas to get on the board with a break.

After Kulak couldn't get it up the boards, Wyatt Johnston pushed it into the middle for winger Jason Robertson to pick up and go far side on Stuart Skinner to cut the lead to 3-1 with 11:40 remaining in the opening period.

After being quiet coming into the Western Conference Final, Robertson has now heated up with goals in three straight games.

The Oilers did earn another power play just over a minute later that saw the Stars continue to press despite being shorthanded, with defenceman Thomas Harley having his golden one-timer opportunity kicked away by Stuart Skinner with a desperation right-skate save to preserve the 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

With the Oilers needing a goal to quiet down the Stars' heavy push that began in the first period with Robertson's response goal, who else did you expect to make it happen than captain Connor McDavid?

Fittingly, it came in sublime fashion, of course.

Kulak was forced into a hooking penalty on Tyler Seguin nearly two minutes into the frame when he was able to get the inside track off the zone entry, leading to the first Stars' power play that they converted by Roope Hintz when a block by Vasily Podkolzin allowed Johnston to find him wide open in the slot.

After making it 3-2, the Stars were all over the Oilers for a multi-minute stretch that saw them hold extended possession in Edmonton's zone before earning another power play on an interference penalty assessed to returnee Mattias Ekholm, who was playing his first game since Apr. 11 during the regular season.

Edmonton killed off the infraction to their Swedish blueliner as Dallas continued to pour on the pressure to try and keep their season alive. After the Viking got back on the ice for an even-strength shift and made a vital block that sent Connor McDavid racing up the ice for a contested breakaway, he did all the rest.

McDavid was lurking behind the Dallas defence after coming onto the ice while the Stars entered the offensive zone before he took off up the ice in pursuit of Ekholm's block that found its way into the neutral zone. After winning a foot race with Roope Hintz to the loose puck, the Oilers captain protected it with his forehand while sitting on his edges before moving it quickly back to his forehand to slide it home around the netminder to restore the two-goal lead at 4-2.

McDavid dazzles with an incredible breakaway move to make it 4-2

THIRD PERIOD

In the immortal words of Zach Hyman: "I know we can get back here."

Here. We. Go. Oil Country.

Back to the Stanley Cup Final.

Despite Robertson's second goal of the game just 38 seconds into the third period to make it 3-2, Evander Kane got a lucky break when he scored off defenceman Esa Lindell from below the goal line just under three minutes later before Kasperi Kapanen added an empty-netter late for the 6-3 final.

The Oilers earned the series victory 4-2 to win the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl as winners of the Western Conference, with McDavid accepting the trophy on behalf of the Oilers and electing to touch it after losing last year's Stanley Cup Final when the team elected not to place their hands upon the award.

The Oilers will rematch the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, who eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes in five games on Wednesday.

Kane banks the puck off Lindell & in from behind the Dallas net

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers & Panthers to square off in Stanley Cup Final rematch

PROJECTED LINEUP: Ekholm to make his long-awaited return in Game 5 against the Stars

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Stars 1 (Game 4)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Arvidsson returns to Oilers lineup for Game 4 against the Stars

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 4)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Stars 1 (Game 3)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 3)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Stars 0 (Game 2)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 2)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 2)

GAME RECAP: Stars 6, Oilers 3 (Game 1)

FEATURE: Resurgent Skinner sets sights on Conference Final

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

TALKING POINTS: Bowman & Knoblauch before the Western Conference Final

BLOG: Ekholm rejoins Oilers teammates for first full-team practice since injury

RELEASE: Oilers & Stars set for Western Conference Final rematch