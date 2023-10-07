News Feed

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1 (10.06.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.05.23)

RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract

POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames (10.03.23)

BLOG: Ekholm, McLeod recoveries trending in 'the right direction' says Woodcroft

RELEASE: Bourgault loaned to Bakersfield, Griffith and Hamblin on waivers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1 (10.03.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken (10.03.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken

POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach

"I'm focused on being me, the new me, and just enjoying it. My play speaks for itself," Jack Campbell said post-game on Friday after making 35 saves against Seattle

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Jack Campbell was yearning for a change in approach this summer, and the adjustments made by the 31-year-old were on full display this preseason.

“Significantly more comfortable,” Campbell said post-game on Friday. “I think I made a lot of great changes this summer.  I've been kind of in need of change over the years, and it was just time and I’m just feeling really good and really happy to be back here taking the ice with the guys.”

The Oilers netminder skated onto the ice at Rogers Place following Friday night’s 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken as the night’s First Star, having made 35 saves in the win to record his third 30-plus save performance of the exhibition schedule that wrapped up for Edmonton after eight hard-fought pre-season games.

“I saw progress; not perfection,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I think he should feel really good about where he's at because he put in a ton of work over the summertime, put a ton of work in here over the last month or so, and he should feel very good about his individual game.

“I've said this after every start of his – he'd be the first person to say that he expects to play like that, and I'd be the next person to say we expect him to play like that."

The Port Huron, Mich. product made some stunning saves over three stellar pre-season appearances, with none bigger than his mystifying glove stop on Seattle’s James McCann in this past Monday’s road match with the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

On Friday, it was Brandon Tanev who felt the brunt of the crease guard’s exceptional pre-season performances when his quick shot off a rebound was denied by an even-quicker reactionary glove save from Campbell that drew cheers from the bowl inside Rogers Place and stick taps from his teammates on the Oilers bench.

Jack talks to the media after stopping 35 of 36 shots vs. Seattle

“Every game he's been in, he's been extremely solid for us making saves that you see from the bench and kind of boggle your mind a little bit with how we made that,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “It's great to see him and Stu feeling good, and we're excited to get going.” 

The fancy saves are one thing, but the netminder is just pleased to be making more of the saves that he knows he can with a more steady and controlled approach between the posts; while also, being able to contribute alongside a supportive group of teammates, coaches and management who’ve had his back since the start of his first season with the Oilers in ’22-23.

“The big thing I'd say is I'm making the [saves] I should make," Campbell said. "When I'm just out there playing and having fun, my track record is to not give up the ones I should have and then make some of the ones I shouldn't – the no chance type plays – but I just feel really grounded out there and I'm just trying to control the game and control the rebounds.

"The guys in front of me are doing a great job, and obviously, it's a skilled game out there. Sometimes, you've got to go outside the box and just compete, so I'm fortunate to make a couple of those, too."

Ryan chats with the media following the 3-1 preseason victory

Campbell arrived at Camp ready to compete and move on from a down season last year, where he recorded a .888 save percentage and 3.41 goals-against average after signing a five-year contract as a free agent to be Edmonton's goaltender for their push to bring the Stanley Cup back to Oil Country.

For him, those numbers last season aren’t even an afterthought – they’re now bygones that will remain bygones.

“I'd say I had a lot to prove, so not up to my standard,” he said. “But I'm not focused on that. I'm focused on being me, the new me, and just enjoying it. My place speaks for itself.”

Despite what some might call this ‘New Campbell’, the Soup in the locker room this season is still the same old Soup his teammates know and love – just with some renewed confidence and a new approach toward enjoying every moment and letting losses be losses.

“He seems like the same old Soupy to me,” Evander Kane said. “He's maybe a little better puck handler, that's for sure. No seriously, his puck handling looks sharp. That's the one noticeable difference I've seen is just the way he handles the puck. He's a really good athletic goalie. 

“I think he's just looked confident, and you can tell by his body language he has some swagger going in there – especially when he makes a big save. So that's great to see for our team.”

Evander talks with the media following a 3-1 win vs. Seattle

Soup’s pre-season performance is building steam heading into the regular season that begins Wednesday for the Blue & Orange, with both Campbell and Skinner in contention to earn the starter’s net for Opening Night in Vancouver against the Canucks after putting in strong performances this preseason.

“The preseason was paying off with the changes, but we're just getting started, so now it's a fresh slate and I’m just going to keep working and having fun,” Campbell said.

“I feel great, so whenever I do get to start, I'm ready to rock. It’s out of my control and I’m just ready to keep her going for when I do go in.”