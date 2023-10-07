POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Jack Campbell was yearning for a change in approach this summer, and the adjustments made by the 31-year-old were on full display this preseason.

“Significantly more comfortable,” Campbell said post-game on Friday. “I think I made a lot of great changes this summer. I've been kind of in need of change over the years, and it was just time and I’m just feeling really good and really happy to be back here taking the ice with the guys.”

The Oilers netminder skated onto the ice at Rogers Place following Friday night’s 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken as the night’s First Star, having made 35 saves in the win to record his third 30-plus save performance of the exhibition schedule that wrapped up for Edmonton after eight hard-fought pre-season games.

“I saw progress; not perfection,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I think he should feel really good about where he's at because he put in a ton of work over the summertime, put a ton of work in here over the last month or so, and he should feel very good about his individual game.

“I've said this after every start of his – he'd be the first person to say that he expects to play like that, and I'd be the next person to say we expect him to play like that."

The Port Huron, Mich. product made some stunning saves over three stellar pre-season appearances, with none bigger than his mystifying glove stop on Seattle’s James McCann in this past Monday’s road match with the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

On Friday, it was Brandon Tanev who felt the brunt of the crease guard’s exceptional pre-season performances when his quick shot off a rebound was denied by an even-quicker reactionary glove save from Campbell that drew cheers from the bowl inside Rogers Place and stick taps from his teammates on the Oilers bench.