POST-GAME: Akey in awe of first NHL experience

EDMONTON, AB – Congrats, Beau, you're in The Show.

Oilers 2023 second-round draft pick Beau Akey suited up for his first NHL pre-season game on Sunday at Rogers Place, and though he admitted he was a bit awestruck by the sheer size of the arena, he certainly didn't play intimidated.

"The first time stepping into that atmosphere in warmups was pretty cool," said the standout blueliner with the Barrie Colts, whose rink holds just over 4,000 fans – a stark contrast to the 18,347 capacity in downtown Edmonton's ICE District.

"You really realize when you're standing in that rink how big that rink is and how big it actually feels. It's just a pretty cool experience to be able to play against those guys and play with them."