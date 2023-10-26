OILERS HOF: Unheralded Huddy

EDMONTON, AB – “Charlie was to me just one of those guys – undrafted, underrated, under-everything – except when he put his skates on,” Hall of Famer Paul Coffey said.

“He didn't skate well, but he could skate.”

“I didn't take the body at all, and Charlie didn't take the body, but you could never get around him.”

“He was just one of those guys that played the game the right way, and it was always a pleasure for me to play with him as a partner because we had such a good time on the ice – whether it be us with a 5-1 lead or me throwing a knuckler into his feet purposely just to see if he could handle it."

Often unheralded are the roles of players who lined up alongside some of the greats like Paul Coffey, and Charlie Huddy was often responsible for picking up the Hall of Famer’s slack when it came to the defensive side of the game – beginning during the 1980-81 season when he first stepped on the ice with the Blue & Orange.

“I think I was just up for a couple of games and was talking to Coff and he said: ‘If you really want to impress the coaches, show them how hard you can work.’

“He goes: ‘Here's what we're going to do. When the pucks in our end, I'm going to stand in front of the net and you just work both corners and you'll show them how hard you can work.’

“I thought maybe he was just joking around, and I get out there and it's in our end and he's standing in front of the net. I'm going, ‘Really?’"

"But you know what? Great advice.”