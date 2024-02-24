LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Wild

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is coming up with the Oilers down by a goal.

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: AFTER 1 | Wild 1, Oilers 0.

22.8: Wild break through before the intermission. Matt Boldy shoots on the fly and it beats Calvin Pickard under the left arm. Jake Middleton and Joel Eriksson Ek get the assists. 1-0 Minnesota.

9:31: Warren Foegele puts the puck over the glass for a Delay of Game call. Minnesota to the power play.

13:17: Joel Eriksson Ek goes post-in, but the Edmonton bench quickly challenges for offside and it's a short review. It remains 0-0.

14:17: Janmark looking for his third goal in as many games as he gets a few good whacks at the puck that's covered by Gustavsson. 4-2 the shots for the Oilers early in this one.

20:00: GAME ON! The rubber match between the Wild and Oilers this season is underway.

20:00: The first period at Rogers Place will begin at 7:07 p.m. MT. Edmonton & Minnesota wrap up the season series, having split the results in the previous two meetings. Calvin Pickard will get the start against Filip Gustavsson.