LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Rangers

THIRD PERIOD

6:30: Will Cuylle had the puck fortunately go off his right skate blade and into the net after Blake Wheeler sent it out front, but after a review from the officials, it's overturned.

20:00: The third period is underway!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: The Rangers take control with three goals in the middle frame. Work to do.

1:51: RANGERS GOAL | Alexis Lafreniere from Artemi Panarin on a cross-ice one-timer. | NYR 3, EDM 0

7:57: RANGERS GOAL | Braden Schneider narrowly avoids going offside before sniping one top-shelf blocker side on Skinner. | NYR 2, EDM 0

16:28: RANGERS GOAL | Adam Fox scores from the left circle on the power play. | NYR 1, EDM 0

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: A Stu-pendous stop from Stuart Skinner in the final minute of regulation keeps it a 0-0 game through 20 minutes.

The Oilers netminder denied Chris Kreider on a 2-on-1 with Artemi Panarin, who sauced it across to the winger for a shot that was met with the right pad of the Edmonton product.

The Oilers generated only five shots, but the shot clock wasn't indicative of the chances they generated.

20:00: GAME ON!!!

20:00: Puck drop at Rogers Place will follow the pre-game ceremony inducting Charlie Huddy and Doug Weight into the Oilers Hall of Fame.