LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Rangers

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus after tonight's game at Rogers Place between Edmonton and New York to catch the Live Post-Game Show

DEV_2682_1600
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers will face the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Thursday after Charlie Huddy and Doug Weight are inducted into the Oilers Hall of Fame. Their names will be enshrined on the wall of honour above the PCL Loge Level during the pre-game ceremony.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet One at 7:00 p.m. MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Huddy & Weight are honoured as the Oilers aim for a second win

THIRD PERIOD

6:30: Will Cuylle had the puck fortunately go off his right skate blade and into the net after Blake Wheeler sent it out front, but after a review from the officials, it's overturned.

20:00: The third period is underway!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: The Rangers take control with three goals in the middle frame. Work to do.

1:51: RANGERS GOAL | Alexis Lafreniere from Artemi Panarin on a cross-ice one-timer. | NYR 3, EDM 0

7:57: RANGERS GOAL | Braden Schneider narrowly avoids going offside before sniping one top-shelf blocker side on Skinner. | NYR 2, EDM 0

16:28: RANGERS GOAL | Adam Fox scores from the left circle on the power play. | NYR 1, EDM 0

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: A Stu-pendous stop from Stuart Skinner in the final minute of regulation keeps it a 0-0 game through 20 minutes.

The Oilers netminder denied Chris Kreider on a 2-on-1 with Artemi Panarin, who sauced it across to the winger for a shot that was met with the right pad of the Edmonton product.

The Oilers generated only five shots, but the shot clock wasn't indicative of the chances they generated.

20:00: GAME ON!!!

20:00: Puck drop at Rogers Place will follow the pre-game ceremony inducting Charlie Huddy and Doug Weight into the Oilers Hall of Fame.

LINEUPS

Edmonton

Kane - Draisaitl - Janmark
Foegele - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Holloway - McLeod - Brown
Erne -- Ryan

Ekholm - Broberg
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Bouchard
Desharnais

Skinner
Campbell