BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.05.23)

RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract

POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames (10.03.23)

BLOG: Ekholm, McLeod recoveries trending in 'the right direction' says Woodcroft

RELEASE: Bourgault loaned to Bakersfield, Griffith and Hamblin on waivers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1 (10.03.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken (10.03.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken

BLOG: Broberg, Holloway win Oilers pickleball tournament

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken (10.02.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken

Follow along with our Live Coverage and tune into Oilers Plus for tonight's game between the Oilers and Kraken at Rogers Place

DEV_0108
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers conclude their pre-season schedule against the Seattle Kraken on Friday night at Rogers Place.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch tonight's action live at 7:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

Edmonton prepares for its final pre-season tune-up vs. Seattle

FIRST PERIOD

20:00: GAME ON!!!

20:00: Puck drop for tonight's game is slated for 7:00 pm MT. Head over to Oilers Plus 30 minutes prior to puck drop to catch the Live Pre-Game Show from Rogers Place!

LINEUPS

Edmonton

Kane - McDavid - Brown
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman
Foegele - Pederson - Lavoie
Erne - Janmark - Ryan

Nurse - Bouchard
Gleason - Ceci
Broberg - Desharnais

Campbell
Pickard