LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Jets

FIRST PERIOD
5:40: HYMAN HITS BACK!!! The first goal of the preseason for the Oilers belongs to Zach Hyman as he finishes off the play that started on the stick of Evan Bouchard. Nugent-Hopkins took the shot before Hyman lifted the rebound over the pad of Delia and into the Winnipeg net.
First power play, first goal! | EDM 1, WPG 1
6:38: First power play of the preseason! Brenden Dillon gets two minutes for cross-checking. Hyman, Nuge, Kane, Bouchard and Pederson are out for the Oilers.
11:01: Rodrigue makes a toe sop on a two-on-one for the Jets. He's faced 12 shouts already through nine minutes of play.
12:05: Dominic Toninato opens the scoring for Winnipeg. After a couple of good chances for Edmonton, the forward got loose on a breakaway and tucked in the opening goal through Rodrigue's five-hole. | WPG 1, EDM 0
14:31: Xavier Bourgault puts the puck through a defender's legs and gets a good scoring chance before James Hamblin takes a few cracks at the rebound, creating a scrum in the process.
17:47: Dylan Holloway delivers a huge check on Nikita Chibrikov to start preseason off with a bang!
20:00: The 2023-24 Preseason is underway! Olivier Rodrigue in between the pipes for Edmonton, and he'll be opposed by Colin Delia in the opposite crease.
20:00: The first period of the pre-season will begin at 4:00 pm MT. Head over to Oilers Plus and catch all the pre-game action on the Live Pre-Game Show!