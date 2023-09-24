LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Jets

News Feed

Catch tonight's game between the Oilers and Jets live on Oilers Plus and follow along with our in-game updates as Edmonton begins their pre-season schedule on Sunday at Rogers Place

GettyImages-1247704736
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers begin their 2023-24 pre-season at Rogers Place on Sunday at 4:00 pm MT with the first of back-to-back games against the Winnipeg Jets.

You can watch the game live on Oilers Plus at 4:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

Follow along with our live updates below and check back later for the Game Recap on EdmontonOilers.com.

FIRST PERIOD

5:40: HYMAN HITS BACK!!! The first goal of the preseason for the Oilers belongs to Zach Hyman as he finishes off the play that started on the stick of Evan Bouchard. Nugent-Hopkins took the shot before Hyman lifted the rebound over the pad of Delia and into the Winnipeg net.

First power play, first goal! | EDM 1, WPG 1

6:38: First power play of the preseason! Brenden Dillon gets two minutes for cross-checking. Hyman, Nuge, Kane, Bouchard and Pederson are out for the Oilers.

11:01: Rodrigue makes a toe sop on a two-on-one for the Jets. He's faced 12 shouts already through nine minutes of play.

12:05: Dominic Toninato opens the scoring for Winnipeg. After a couple of good chances for Edmonton, the forward got loose on a breakaway and tucked in the opening goal through Rodrigue's five-hole. | WPG 1, EDM 0

14:31: Xavier Bourgault puts the puck through a defender's legs and gets a good scoring chance before James Hamblin takes a few cracks at the rebound, creating a scrum in the process.

17:47: Dylan Holloway delivers a huge check on Nikita Chibrikov to start preseason off with a bang!

20:00: The 2023-24 Preseason is underway! Olivier Rodrigue in between the pipes for Edmonton, and he'll be opposed by Colin Delia in the opposite crease.

20:00: The first period of the pre-season will begin at 4:00 pm MT. Head over to Oilers Plus and catch all the pre-game action on the Live Pre-Game Show!

Oilers Lineup vs. Winnipeg

Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele - Lane Pederson - Derek Ryan
Dylan Holloway - Brandon Sutter - Mattias Janmark
Drake Caggiula - James Hamblin - Xavier Bourgault

Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
Philip Broberg - Vincent Desharnais
Ben Gleason - Beau Akey

Olivier Rodrigue
Calvin Pickard

Pre-season hockey kicks off in Edmonton against the Jets