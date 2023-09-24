LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Jets

The Edmonton Oilers begin their 2023-24 pre-season at Rogers Place on Sunday at 4:00 pm MT with the first of back-to-back games against the Winnipeg Jets.

You can watch the game live on Oilers Plus at 4:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

Follow along with our live updates below and check back later for the Game Recap on EdmontonOilers.com.