SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is up next!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: A fun opening period sees the Oilers overturn two leads and take a 4-2 advantage into the first intermission!

2:08: HYMAN IN ON THE FUN!!! McDavid gets his THIRD point of the period by setting up Zach Hyman on the left for a one-timer that goes beyond the sliding Lukas Dostal, who's now given up four goals on 10 shots. | EDM 4, ANA 2

7:16: NUUUUUUUGE ON A BREAKAWAY!!! What a pass by Darnell Nurse, who picks up his second assist of the period with a two-line pass to No. 93 behind the Ducks defence before he beats Dostal clean with the shot. | EDM 3, ANA 2