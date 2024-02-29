LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blues

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is coming up!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers get one back through Hyman late on the power play, but still trail by a goal through 20 minutes.

1:44: JUST LIKE THAT! Who else but Zach Hyman in front? The winger roofs his 39th goal of the season after dropping to one knee to get to a rebound in the Blues' crease. Connor McDavid picks up yet another helper to extend his home point streak to 24 games, totalling 55 points, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gets the secondary assist. 2-1 St. Louis.

1:52: Evan Bouchard charges up the ice and is chopped down by Kevin Hayes, drawing a tripping call. Edmonton heads to the power play with the chance to get one back before the intermission.

3:30: Jordan Binnington denies Brett Kulak's open look off the rush and the ensuing rebound from Warren Foegele, who got two great chances to get Edmonton on the board from the slot, but the Blues' netminder freezes it under his pads from his knees.

15:11: Blues go up by two. Pavel Buchnevich finishes off Jordan Kyrou's pass from behind Edmonton's net with a one-timer. 2-0 St. Louis.

17:41: St. Louis scores. Robert Thomas puts it off the left post and in from the right circle. 1-0 Blues.

17:55: An early high-sticking penalty goes against Leon Draisaitl, sending the Blues to their first power play. They were 2-for-8 with the man advantage last time they met in St. Louis earlier in February.

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: The first period at Rogers Place will begin at 6:42 p.m. MT.