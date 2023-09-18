LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

FIRST PERIOD

5:06: The Oilers get their second power play with Daschke holding back De Jong below the goal line.

6:17: GREAT SAVE BY DAY! Josh Bloom has a wide-open look between the hash marks for Vancouver, but the Flint Firebird and 2023 sixth-round pick of Edmonton shut the door.

7:18: CANUCKS GOAL | Akito Hirose strikes on the power play to make it 2-0 Canucks. They're now 5-for-12 on the power play this weekend.

7:44: Akey lays out to defend a Canucks offensive chance, but he gets a piece of a Canucks forward and takes a tripping penalty. Vancouver heads to the power play for the first time today, with Edmonton 0-for-1 with the man advantage so far.

14:55: CANUCKS GOAL | Danila Klimovich opens the scoring. Vancouver has the lead on their first shot after Karel Plasek dropped it back to Klimovich at the near post. It looked like he'd go around the Oilers net, but a great pass leads to the opener. VAN 1, EDM 0

16:57: Carter Savoie threads the needle in front to Xavier Bourgault, who couldn't sift the puck through five-hole on the Canucks netminder. Edmonton's best chance so far.

17:50: Vancouver showing strong possession in Edmonton's zone early with a long shift in the o-zone. The Oilers Rookies get the puck out for a much-needed change.

20:00: GAME ON IN PENTICTON!

20:00: The first period of the Oilers Rookies's final match of the Young Stars Classic will begin at 2:30 pm MT.