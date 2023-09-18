News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

Follow along with our Live Coverage below and tune into Oilers Plus for today's finale from the Young Stars Classic between the Oilers Rookies and Canucks Rookies

By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

The Oilers Rookies wrap up their Young Stars Classic tournament on Monday afternoon at the South Okanagan Events Centre against the Canucks Rookies.

Fans can watch all games live on Oilers Plus for free with a three-day trial and may also purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23. This offer expires Monday at midnight. Click here to start your subscription.

Follow along with our Live Coverage below and tune into Oilers Plus for today's broadcast, including the Live Post-Game Show following the conclusion of the game.

FIRST PERIOD

5:06: The Oilers get their second power play with Daschke holding back De Jong below the goal line.

6:17: GREAT SAVE BY DAY! Josh Bloom has a wide-open look between the hash marks for Vancouver, but the Flint Firebird and 2023 sixth-round pick of Edmonton shut the door.

7:18: CANUCKS GOAL | Akito Hirose strikes on the power play to make it 2-0 Canucks. They're now 5-for-12 on the power play this weekend.

7:44: Akey lays out to defend a Canucks offensive chance, but he gets a piece of a Canucks forward and takes a tripping penalty. Vancouver heads to the power play for the first time today, with Edmonton 0-for-1 with the man advantage so far.

14:55: CANUCKS GOAL | Danila Klimovich opens the scoring. Vancouver has the lead on their first shot after Karel Plasek dropped it back to Klimovich at the near post. It looked like he'd go around the Oilers net, but a great pass leads to the opener. VAN 1, EDM 0

16:57: Carter Savoie threads the needle in front to Xavier Bourgault, who couldn't sift the puck through five-hole on the Canucks netminder. Edmonton's best chance so far.

17:50: Vancouver showing strong possession in Edmonton's zone early with a long shift in the o-zone. The Oilers Rookies get the puck out for a much-needed change.

20:00: GAME ON IN PENTICTON! 

20:00: The first period of the Oilers Rookies's final match of the Young Stars Classic will begin at 2:30 pm MT.

