LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Stars

THIRD PERIOD

0.0: Dallas defeat. Jake Oettinger makes 35 saves and now has back-to-back shutouts for the Stars with another in a 5-0 victory on Wednesday that gives Dallas their franchise-first win streak of eight games.

Radek Faksa leads with a goal and two assists, including two helpers in a four-goal second period for the hosts that turned a close game into a blowout. The Oilers regroup for a big match on Friday night on home ice against the Colorado Avalanche, who are battling with the Stars for the Central Division lead.

5:17: Kane gets a great chance in the slot and then draws a tripping call on Mason Marchment.

20:00: The third period is coming up.

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: AFTER 2 | Dallas 5, Edmonton 0.

55.5: Dallas goal. Just 22 seconds later, Sam Steel elevates the 5-0 lead over the outstretched Pickard.

1:18: Stars goal. Benn deflects home Stankoven's pass. 4-0.

3:33: Stars goal. The Oilers get caught deep and Wyatt Johnston comes out of the box and scores to make it 3-0.

5:26: Edmonton is going to the power play for a high stick on Stankoven.

6:44: Dallas goal. Seguin finishes a sweet feed from Heiskanen down low for a 2-0 lead for the Stars.

7:33: Ekholm is called for interference for taking the stick out of Sam Steel's hands after the Swede took a 50/50 hit from the Sherwood Park product.

10:11: Oettinger makes his 23rd save comfortably off the box-out by Heiskanen and Lindell. The Oilers haven't been able to solve the Stars in Dallas so far.

15:50: POST AGAIN! Draisaitl dents the iron on what would've been goal No. 40 and point No. 100 from his favourite spot on the PP.

16:06: Edmonton gets the penalty kill done and then immediately heads to the power play on a Robertson hooking call.

18:07: Nugent-Hopkins is called for tripping.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Late pressure by the Oilers doesn't result in an equalizer before the break. The Stars lead 1-0 through 20 minutes.

1:37: \\Perry \WIRES ONES** off the post as he enters the zone.

4:32: A horsecollar by Heiskanen on Hyman draws a high-sticking call.

8:32: Brown is stopped by Oettinger on a short-handed breakaway before Hintz breaks through Edmonton's defence on the counter-attack at the other end, but Pickard answers with the save.

10:08: Draisaitl has his feet taken out from underneath him at one end before the Stars come down the other way and draw a tripping call on Nurse at the blueline. Both Oilers can't believe their calls/non-calls, with Nurse earning a 10-minute misconduct for dissent, but for now, Dallas goes to the PP for two minutes.

13:32: Edmonton gets eight of the first 10 shots of the game, but trails 1-0. They're doing a lot of good things and they're unlucky to be down a goal.

16:02: CECI OFF THE POST! Then after it's put back on goal, Janmark backhands the rebound wide after Jamie Benn gets a piece of the attempt to clear it aside. Edmonton misses on an excellent chance to equalize.

17:52: Dallas opens the scoring. A turnover by Draisaitl turns into a goal from the Stars' fourth line from Radek Faksa, who slides it five-hole on Pickard on a two-on-one. Assists to Sam Steel and Craig Smith. 1-0.

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: Puck drop tonight at American Airlines Center will be at 7:52 p.m. MT.