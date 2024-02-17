LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Stars

SECOND PERIOD

13:05: HAVE A DAY, COREY PERRY! The 38-year-old picks up his second goal as an Oiler and his second point of the game with the final deflection on McDavid's pass into the danger zone. Draisaitl gets the secondary helper. 2-2.

15:13: A great save attempt from Calvin Pickard, but it just trickles over. Thomas Harley gets a cross-ice pass that Pickard originally made a great save on with a lateral sliding stop, but the puck creeps over the line. 2-1 Dallas.

17:57: BOUCHARD BURIES ONE! How's that for an answer? A quick exchange between Ekholm and Bouchard leaves the defenceman with space in the left circle to go top shelf on Oettinger, who caught a piece of it with his shoulder but couldn't get all of it. That's Bouchard's 13th of the year, and Ekholm and Perry get the assists. 1-1.

18:52: Dallas opens the scoring late on their carry-over power play. Wyatt Johnston takes the first shot on a partial two-on-one, and Mason Marchment cleans up the rebound. 1-0 Stars.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: END OF 1 | Edmonton and Dallas are all square at 0-0, with the Oilers leading in shots 7-6 through 20 minutes.

37.4: Dallas is surging late in this period, getting a few great chances before Brett Kulak is called for high-sticking.

3:17: An absolutely glorious chance for Connor McDavid to put the puck into an open net behind an outstretched Jake Oettinger hits the post. You don't see the captain miss many of those.

7:46: The puck is kept in by the Oilers and McDavid quickly feeds Perry for an in-close chance that's stopped by Jake Oettinger. That would've been a greta moment for the former Dallas Stars player. Both he and Mattias Janmark spent time in Dallas over their careers.

11:00: Roope Hintz doesn't take care of his stick as he drives into the corner against McDavid and takes a high-sticking penalty. Edmonton gets the afternoon's first power play.

12:52: A terrific shift from the third line hems the Stars in their own zone. Warren Foegele, playing in his 400th NHL game, was a big part of it with his individual pressure combining with Ryan McLeod and Mattias Janmark, who's up on the third line today due to Dylan Holloway's illness.

16:17: Draisaitl's pass on a three-on-one is meant for McDavid at the back door, but it misses before going into the corner. A great early look for Edmonton and their new top line of Draisaitl, McDavid and Perry, but they couldn't connect on the odd-man rush.

20:00: GAME ON IN DALLAS! Calvin Pickard vs. Jake Oettinger. Oilers vs. Stars.

20:00: The first period will begin soon. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Dylan Holloway will miss today's game due to illness, so Sam Gagner draws into the lineup in place of the 22-year-old. He'll play on the fourth line, while Mattias Janmark goes up to the third line in a corresponding lineup move.