LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Red Wings

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Thursday's game between the Oilers and Red Wings

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers will try to match their franchise-best nine-game win streak on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Detroit Red Wings.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 5:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Pickard starts as the Oilers look for their ninth straight win

SECOND PERIOD

10:15: Detroit will get their first power play with a holding penalty to Evan Bouchard after Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl nearly broke the deadlock seconds earlier at the other end.

13:48: Alex Lyon poke-checks Zach Hyman on a clear-cut breakaway! The winger was going to roof a backhand, but the Detroit netminder puts an end to it with a good stick.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Period over. Edmonton registers 16 shots to Detroit's five in the first period, holding the hosts to a single shot in the last 10 minutes in the dying moments of the frame, but we're scoreless after 20 minutes.

4:35: Mattias Janmark has been buzzing and draws the Oilers their first power play. Both of these teams are going toe-to-toe right now, but Edmonton gets the first look with the man advantage.

12:10: Zach Hyman rattles the crossbar with a high-rising wrist shot! With 25 goals, he's taken plenty of more opportunities like that this season with a focus on shooting to score.

18:37: Jake Walman makes two blocks on hard wrist shots from Connor McDavid to prevent the Oilers captain from getting two good looks early. Necessary defending when facing that line.

20:00: GAME ON!!! Pickard gets the call in between the pipes for the Oilers against the team he was a part of for three seasons. He'll face Alex Lyon in Detroit's crease.

20:00: The first period of tonight's game at Little Caesars Arena will begin at 5:07 p.m. MT.

Calvin chats with the media ahead of starting against Detroit

OILERS LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - Ryan - Brown
Erne - Hamblin - Janmark

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Pickard
Skinner

Scratches: Gagner, Kemp

