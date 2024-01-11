LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Red Wings

FIRST PERIOD
0.0: Period over. Edmonton registers 16 shots to Detroit's five in the first period, holding the hosts to a single shot in the last 10 minutes in the dying moments of the frame, but we're scoreless after 20 minutes.
4:35: Mattias Janmark has been buzzing and draws the Oilers their first power play. Both of these teams are going toe-to-toe right now, but Edmonton gets the first look with the man advantage.
12:10: Zach Hyman rattles the crossbar with a high-rising wrist shot! With 25 goals, he's taken plenty of more opportunities like that this season with a focus on shooting to score.
18:37: Jake Walman makes two blocks on hard wrist shots from Connor McDavid to prevent the Oilers captain from getting two good looks early. Necessary defending when facing that line.
20:00: GAME ON!!! Pickard gets the call in between the pipes for the Oilers against the team he was a part of for three seasons. He'll face Alex Lyon in Detroit's crease.
20:00: The first period of tonight's game at Little Caesars Arena will begin at 5:07 p.m. MT.