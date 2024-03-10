LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Penguins

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Sunday's game between Edmonton & Pittsburgh

GettyImages-2066612351
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers conclude back-to-back weekend matches & a four-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 11:00 a.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Kris talks to the media ahead of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh

THIRD PERIOD

0.0: GAME OVER! Connor Brown tries to pass off to Darnell Nurse in the last moments on a two-on-one for his hat trick, but the defenceman couldn't bury it. Nurse ends the day with two goals in the third period, but the show was all Calvin Pickard, who makes 40 saves for the shutout. McDavid adds a goal and two assists to help get the Oilers back into the win column to end off this four-game road trip that ends 2-1-1.

4:02: DARNELL NURSE DELIVERS A SNIPE! His second goal of the game and the period is a delicious shot from the top of the circles with Corey Perry providing the screen, marking his second goal in 5:16 of the final frame. Jarry had no chance on the shot, and the Oilers have a 4-0 lead.

Nurse snipes his second of the game to extend Edmonton's lead

6:06: Crosby takes a hooking penalty on Hyman trying to tie him up in the slot.

9:18: NURSE SCORES HIS SEVENTH! The defenceman was buzzing earlier in the shift with a great move and a rising shot that Jarry struggled with, but he activates later not long after on an offensive-zone sequence and wrists it past the Penguins netminder from inside the circle to make it a three-goal game. McDavid adds another assist for his third point of the afternoon, along with Nugent-Hopkins getting a helper.

Nurse scores his seventh of the year to make it 3-0 in Pittsburgh

14:33: Cody Ceci has a terrific look and makes an amazing follow-up pass in front to Evander Kane, who couldn't believe that he didn't score.

17:21: PICKARD! He slides over and makes a terrific left-pad save on Noel Acciari in front to remain perfect with 29 saves so far, and that was a big one.

20:00: The final frame is underway!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: The second period ends scoreless with Edmonton still up 2-0 on Pittsburgh.

1:16: McDavid has a strong wrist shot swallowed up by Jarry on the power play. Stuart Skinner has to step in for Calvin Pickard, who's going off for concussion protocol.

2:55: Bryan Rust bowls over Pickard in the Oilers crease and will deservedly earn two minutes for goalie interference.

3:45: The Penguins pressure with their best sequence of the game, hitting a post and then forcing the OIlers into two big blocks during a long and draining shift for Edmonton in their own end. Calvin Pickard slows things down with a long shot from the blueline.

9:25: Warren Foegele is forced to fight John Ludvig after high-sticking Erik Karlsson. That is not usually something that you drop the gloves for, and the Penguins defenceman will even this up and has even been shown the door to the dressing room – meaning there's a 10-minute misconduct coming. Foegele is being given a double-minor and five minutes for fighting, and then Ludvig gets two minutes for instigating, five minutes for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct.

13:20: Pittsburgh evens it up with a Too Many Men penalty. That's a lot of tuxedos on the ice. It'll be four-on-four for 1:04.

14:16: Mattias Ekholm is called for tripping and protests on his way to the box. It looks like the Swede didn't touch Evgeni Malkin, who was in the process of falling after making a net-front pass from below the goal line.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers can't make it 3-0 right before the break after McDavid made a great move before going back across the crease to Hyman at the far post, but the winger couldn't bang it in. The captain centred the ensuing rebound and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins nearly batted the puck out of the air.

3:46: Tristan Jarry makes two good saves on Draisaitl and Hyman at the end of Edmonton's first power play – albeit abbreviated. The short failure to convert drops the Oilers to 1-for-14 with the power play in their last six games, but they've got two even-strength goals here today.

5:45: Veteran Jeff Carter takes an undisciplined penalty with a late hit on Connor Brown, leading to a roughing call. We'll have four-on-four for over a minute.

6:33: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is called for hooking on Michael Bunting.

11:07: EKHOLM ONE-TIMER! Mattias Ekholm gets the pass along the blueline from Evan Bouchard and it goes in off the leg of Ben Lovejoy, who tried to block the Swede's shot in front. The defenceman picks up his fifth goal this season to make it 2-0, with McDavid getting credit with an assist to make it two points in the first period after his 14-game point streak snapped yesterday.

Ekholm one-times home his fifth tally of the season

17:23: Darnell Nurse is given an interference call on Pittsburgh newcomer Michael Bunting, who was a part of yesterday's Jake Guentzel trade with Carolina.

18:52: McDAVID STRIKES EARLY! After Ryan McLeod scored 29 seconds in yesterday, the Oilers get another early goal 1:06 into this one after McDavid intercepted a wayward pass from Kris Letang before walking in uncontested and wristing his 22nd goal past Tristan Jarry.

McDavid intercepts & finishes off Letang's wayward pass

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: The first period at PPG Paints Arena will begin at 11:07 a.m. MT.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Foegele - Draisaitl - McLeod
Kane - Henrique - Perry
Janmark - Carrick - Brown
Ryan

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci
Stecher

Pickard
Skinner

