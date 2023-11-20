LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers

THIRD PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers scored the first two goals, but they fall 5-3 in Sunrise tonight to the Panthers. Edmonton will continue their four-game road trip in Raleigh on Wednesday in search of a victory after falling to 5-11-1 on the season.

42.6: PANTHERS GOAL | Empty-netter for Sam Bennett.

1:30: Edmonton takes a timeout with 90 seconds left in regulation, still trailing 4-3.

20:00: The third period has begun!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: For a period that started with great saves from both netminders in Bobrovsky and Pickard, the offence picked up. Goals from Stenlund and Mikkola nullify McDavid's penalty-shot goal that temporarily put Edmonton ahead, with Florida leading 4-3 through 40 minutes.

6:18: PANTHERS GOAL | A breakdown by the Oilers on the rush leads to a scramble around Edmonton's net that Kevin Stenlund scores. | FLA 4, EDM 3

13:52: PANTHERS GOAL | A short-lived lead for Edmonton. After Philip Broberg was tripped up by a loose stick on the ice, it's centred by Niko Mikkola, who gets a lucky bounce of Nurse's twig that goes five-hole on Pickard for his second of the night. | EDM 3, FLA 3

15:00: PENALTY SHOT CONVERTED ✅ McDavid is chopped down on a breakaway, leading to a penalty shot that the captain puts low blocker on Bobrovsky to give him two goals tonight. McDavid has his first multi-goal game of the campaign after putting the Oielrs back in front. | EDM 3, FLA 2