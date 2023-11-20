News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Monday's game between the Oilers and Panthers

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers head to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL for a road matchup against the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:00 p.m. MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Pickard set for his Oilers debut as Tony Brar previews matchup

THIRD PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers scored the first two goals, but they fall 5-3 in Sunrise tonight to the Panthers. Edmonton will continue their four-game road trip in Raleigh on Wednesday in search of a victory after falling to 5-11-1 on the season.

42.6: PANTHERS GOAL | Empty-netter for Sam Bennett.

1:30: Edmonton takes a timeout with 90 seconds left in regulation, still trailing 4-3.

20:00: The third period has begun!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: For a period that started with great saves from both netminders in Bobrovsky and Pickard, the offence picked up. Goals from Stenlund and Mikkola nullify McDavid's penalty-shot goal that temporarily put Edmonton ahead, with Florida leading 4-3 through 40 minutes.

6:18: PANTHERS GOAL | A breakdown by the Oilers on the rush leads to a scramble around Edmonton's net that Kevin Stenlund scores. | FLA 4, EDM 3

13:52: PANTHERS GOAL | A short-lived lead for Edmonton. After Philip Broberg was tripped up by a loose stick on the ice, it's centred by Niko Mikkola, who gets a lucky bounce of Nurse's twig that goes five-hole on Pickard for his second of the night. | EDM 3, FLA 3

15:00: PENALTY SHOT CONVERTED ✅ McDavid is chopped down on a breakaway, leading to a penalty shot that the captain puts low blocker on Bobrovsky to give him two goals tonight. McDavid has his first multi-goal game of the campaign after putting the Oielrs back in front. | EDM 3, FLA 2

McDavid makes no mistake on his penalty shot to make it 3-2

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Edmonton jumped out to a two-goal lead but the Cats clawed back to even things up 2-2 before the intermission.

4:07: PANTHERS GOAL | An attempted clearance by Mattias Ekholm hits Zach Hyman, keeping the puck in the zone and leading to Niko Mikkola tying the game on an open wrist shot. | EDM 2, FLA 2

9:24: PANTHERS GOAL | Carter Verhaeghe gets one back for Florida on the power play. It opens up for him at the top of the zone and he walks down and snipes one around Darnell Nurse and Calvin Pickard into the top corner. | EDM 2, FLA 1

11:00: KANE FINISHES IT OFF!!! Ryan McLeod wins the puck along the half-boards and gets it to Derek Ryan, who puts it over to an open Evander Kane to double Edmonton's lead with a shot low glove on Sergei Bobrovsky. | EDM 2, FLA 0

Kane's eighth goal of the season doubles the Oilers lead

14:01: McDAVID ON THE BOARD!!! The Oilers captain sneaks a shot in from a tough angle along the goal line after the Panthers hit the post at the other end. McDavid gets his fifth goal of the season, with the assists going to Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard. | EDM 1, FLA 0

McDavid opens the scoring with a superb tight-angle shot

20:00: GAME ON IN SUNRISE!

20:00: Puck drop tonight at Amerant Bank Arena will be at 7:07 p.m. MT.

LINEUPS

Edmonton

Forwards

Draisaitl - McDavid - Gagner
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Hamblin - Erne

Defence

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais
Broberg

Goalies

Pickard
Skinner