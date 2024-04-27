LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings (Game 3)

Follow along with our in-game updates

Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings - Game Three

The Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:30 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

The Oilers look to regain the series lead in Game 3 against LA

THIRD PERIOD

0.0: OILERS WIN GAME 3! Edmonton restores their 2-1 series lead with a dominating 6-1 win at Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

Evander Kane rouses the Oilers to victory with a Gordie Howe hat-trick, and Leon Draisaitl contributes a pair of goals along with Zach Hyman, who now has fve goals in the first three games of these playoffs. We'll be back to do it all again on Sunday in Game 4, where the Oilers will look to take full command of this series heading back to Edmonton.

Watch the recap of Edmonton's decisive Game 3 win on Friday

7:31: DRAISAITL ON THE POWER PLAY! It's a textbook one-knee drop from the German in the right circle that beats the sliding Talbot at the near post. 6-1 Oilers after they convert on another two-man advantage.

Draisaitl blasts a one-timer past Talbot on the power play

7:45: Mikey Anderson loses his cool and takes the stick out of Kane's hands with a slash away from the play. It'll be a 5-on-3 for 29 seconds.

9:17: Kane comes back to the bench from serving his five minutes for fighting with Englund and gets big applause from his teammates for the heart he's showing in this game. Meanwhile, the Oilers will be going to the power play once again.

11:36: Ryan McLeod throws one too many facewashes on Adrian Kempe during a scrum in front and it leads to an unsportsmanlike conduct call.

13:23: McDAVID TO HYMAN, EASY AS YOU LIKE! The Oilers captain puts an easy low pass onto the tape of Hyman in front to redirect past Talbot on the two-man advantage. 5-1 Oilers.

Hyman taps in McDavid's pass on the PP to make it 5-1 Oilers

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: AFTER 2 | The Oilers take a 4-1 lead into the third period. Kane's first of the playoffs erases Doughty's goal earlier in the period.

7:57: Leon Draisaitl gets his stick into the hands of Byfield for a two-minute minor.

8:18: Nurse makes a vital intervention with his skate blade to keep out another empty-net chance for the Kings! Evander Kane is then taken out down low by Laferriere and has some choice words for the official during the TV timeout for having his legs taken out from underneath him.

12:19: KANE GETS A PIECE OF IT! GET THAT GOAL BACK! Cody Ceci unleashes a bomb from the point that catches a piece of Kane's knee on the way through for his first of the playoffs. 4-1 Oilers.

Kane deflects Ceci's point shot to re-establish the three-goal lead

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers dominate the first period to the tune of a 3-0 lead off goals from Hyman, Draisaitl and McDavid while holding a 16-7 advantage in shots.

1:26: McDAVID MAKES QUICK WORK OF THE POWER PLAY! The Oilers captain just walks in from the right and tries to force it through Talbot, who eventually gives in to the pressure of McDavid and leaves an opening for him to jam it in at the near post. It's McDavid's first goal of the playoffs, with Draisaitl and Bouchard picking up helpers. 3-0 Oilers.

McDavid chips a power-play goal over Talbot's pad to make it 3-0

1:36: The Oilers will get a power play before the intermission after Doughty two-hand slashed Nugent-Hopkins. Edmonton is 0-for-1 so far.

4:24: TALBOT FOOLED AND DRAISAITL CAPITALIZES! Evander Kane was wheeling his way around the Kings' net before he reversed the puck and juked the netminder, who was thinking it was going to the far post. Draisaitl picked up the puck in the left circle and saw the opening to bury it over his shoulder for the 2-0 Oilers lead with less than five minutes left in the first.

Kane banks a pass off the net to Draisaitl who makes it 2-0

10:45: Evan Bouchard. Hooking. The Kings head to their second power play.

11:04: Draisaitl picks off an attempted drop-pass from the Kings coming into the Oilers' zone and it leads to the German nutmegging a defenceman and forcing Talbot into a good save.

13:18: ONE, TWO, THREE WHACKS FOR HYMAN AND IT'S IN! Mattias Ekholm intercepts a wayward pass from the Kings in their own end and moves it in front to a wide-open Hyman who rolls his fifth goal of the 2024 Playoffs over Cam Talbot's pad after getting a few whacks at the puck in the blue paint. 1-0 Oilers.

Hyman whacks away in front & scores his fifth of the playoffs

15:49: Ekholm digs in a little too hard on Arvidsson and takes two minutes. Now the Kings get their first chance, with Skinner making a quick glove save to start it off.

18:45: Kempe holds Draisaitl to give the Oilers the game's first power play early in regulation.

20:00: GAME ON!

LINEUP

Henrique - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - McLeod - Perry
Holloway - Carrick - Janmark

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner

