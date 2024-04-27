LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings (Game 3)

14:41: Kane is cracked by a high hit from Englund in the neutral zone, leading to a scrum and Kane getting up off the ice and fighting the LA defenceman. Edmonton will be heading to a two-man advantage with the chance to put this game to bed.

20:00: The third period is underway!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: AFTER 2 | The Oilers take a 4-1 lead into the third period. Kane's first of the playoffs erases Doughty's goal earlier in the period.

7:57: Leon Draisaitl gets his stick into the hands of Byfield for a two-minute minor.

8:18: Nurse makes a vital intervention with his skate blade to keep out another empty-net chance for the Kings! Evander Kane is then taken out down low by Laferriere and has some choice words for the official during the TV timeout for having his legs taken out from underneath him.

12:19: KANE GETS A PIECE OF IT! GET THAT GOAL BACK! Cody Ceci unleashes a bomb from the point that catches a piece of Kane's knee on the way through for his first of the playoffs. 4-1 Oilers.