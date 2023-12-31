LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Saturday's game between the Oilers and Kings

GettyImages-1888261377
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers visit Crypto.com Arena for a Pacific Division clash against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 8:00 p.m. MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

SHOOTOUT

VICTORIOUS!!! The Oilers win their fourth game in a row with a comeback 3-2 effort over the Los Angeles Kings that's completed in the shootout by Derek Ryan's put-away wrist shot! Connor McDavid picks up a goal and assist in his 600th NHL game, along with Leon Draisaitl picking up two points. Stuart Skinner makes 27 stops and two in the shootout for the victory over former Oiler Cam Talbot.

The Oilers complete a back-to-back and their three-game road trip at Honda Center against the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow.

ROUND 1: Trevor Moore ✅ | Connor McDavid ✅

ROUND 2: Adrian Kempe ✅ | Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ✅

ROUND 3: Carl Grundstrom ❌ | Leon Draisaitl ❌

ROUND 4: Anze Kopitar ❌ | Derek Ryan ✅

OVERTIME

0.0: Nuge had the most vital influence in that extra five minutes by denying a wrap-around from Anze Kopitar with his hand to keep it out. A shootout will be required!

5:00: The overtime period has begun!

THIRD PERIOD

20:00: Nothing is solved in regulation, so we're heading to extra time.

20:00: GAME ON!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: All tied up after two after goals from Draisaitl and McDavid!

4:31: DYNAMIC DUO DELIVERS!!! Draisaitl and McDavid get out for a 4-on-4 shift together and turn an offensive-zone draw into the equalizing goal after the German finished off the pass in front from his captain. | EDM 2, LA 2

Draisaitl finishes a feed from McDavid to tie the score at 2-2

14:25: A GOAL IN GAME #600 FOR CONNOR!!! The captain roofs his 13th goal of the season under the crossbar on the power play with Drew Doughty in the box for tripping. In career game No. 600, he gets to 896 career points with that goal. | LA 2, EDM 1

McDavid sneaks a PPG over Talbot & under the crossbar

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Kings outshoot the Oilers 11-2 and lead by two goals through 20 minutes off Fiala and Kempe's snipes.

1:11: KINGS GOAL | Adrian Kempe down the wing and he delivers a lethal wrist shot over Stuart Skinner's shoulder. | LA 2, EDM 0

5:16: KINGS GOAL | The hosts are rewarded for their strong start with the opening goal. Kevin Fiala snipes one bar down on the power play. | LA 1, EDM 0

11:05: Edmonton's penalty kill gets put to work and turns away their first assignment. The Kings are outshooting the Oilers 5-0 in the first 8:55.

18:07: SKINNER DENYS DUBOIS!!! He stretches out with the glove to take one away from the Kings centre. Los Angeles is controlling the early direction of play and the netminder's had to be sharp to keep it scoreless.

Skinner denies Dubois with a big glove save in the first

20:00: GAME ON!!!

20:00: The first period at Crypto.com Arena will begin at 8:07 p.m. MT.

LINEUP

RNH - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Foegele
Janmark - Ryan - Brown
Erne - Hamblin - Lavoie

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Scratches: Evander Kane, Sam Gagner (DTD), Dylan Holloway (DTD)

