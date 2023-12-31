LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings

SHOOTOUT

VICTORIOUS!!! The Oilers win their fourth game in a row with a comeback 3-2 effort over the Los Angeles Kings that's completed in the shootout by Derek Ryan's put-away wrist shot! Connor McDavid picks up a goal and assist in his 600th NHL game, along with Leon Draisaitl picking up two points. Stuart Skinner makes 27 stops and two in the shootout for the victory over former Oiler Cam Talbot.

The Oilers complete a back-to-back and their three-game road trip at Honda Center against the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow.

ROUND 1: Trevor Moore ✅ | Connor McDavid ✅

ROUND 2: Adrian Kempe ✅ | Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ✅

ROUND 3: Carl Grundstrom ❌ | Leon Draisaitl ❌

ROUND 4: Anze Kopitar ❌ | Derek Ryan ✅

OVERTIME

0.0: Nuge had the most vital influence in that extra five minutes by denying a wrap-around from Anze Kopitar with his hand to keep it out. A shootout will be required!

5:00: The overtime period has begun!

THIRD PERIOD

20:00: Nothing is solved in regulation, so we're heading to extra time.

20:00: GAME ON!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: All tied up after two after goals from Draisaitl and McDavid!

4:31: DYNAMIC DUO DELIVERS!!! Draisaitl and McDavid get out for a 4-on-4 shift together and turn an offensive-zone draw into the equalizing goal after the German finished off the pass in front from his captain. | EDM 2, LA 2