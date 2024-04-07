LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames 04.05.24

FIRST PERIOD

1:05: Hyman gets heavily involved around the Flames crease and has a few run-ins with Jacob Markstrom. Corey Perry

4:16: Sharangovich evens it up with an interference call on Connor Brown trying to buy his defenceman more time to make a play.

4:58: After Bouchard's one-timer nearly went in off Hyman at one end, the defenceman ended up taking a tripping penalty after the puck escaped the blueline and let to a good Calgary scoring chance. That's three power plays for the Flames already, but Edmonton's penalty kill has held strong.

7:41: The Flames go to their second power play off an interference call for Brett Kulak on Martin Pospisil.

8:21: Now it's Hyman breaking free, but he puts a backhand wide of the net!

9:35: Warren Foegele pulls his shot wide on a short-handed breakaway after the puck rolled off his stick! The Flames come down the ice and hit the post on a slap shot by Daniil Miromanov before it bounces off Pickard and is eventually covered.

11:16: Corey Perry is called for slashing as the Flames enjoy the early direction of momentum.

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: The first period in Calgary is coming up at 8:07 p.m. MT.