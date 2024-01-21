LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames

FIRST PERIOD

4:57: VLADAR FINALLY SOLVED! Ryan McLeod breaks in and flips his ninth goal of the season past the Flames netminder inside the final five minutes of the opening frame. Vincent Desharnais made the nice outlet pass before Warren Foegele touched it into the centre's path along the blueline for him to pick up with speed and finish off. 1-0 Edmonton.

8:16: The power play is nullified with Zach Hyman taking down Noah Hanifin along the blueline on the zone entry. We'll play 4-on-4.

9:32: Connor Brown is denied his first Oilers goal on an left-arm save by Vladar. Wow, the winger and the Blue & Orange just can't buy one. However, Edmonton is going to get the night's first power play after Draisaitl is interfered with in the neutral zone by Adam Ruzicka.

10:28: Vladar again prevents Edmonton getting their opener by stopping Derek Ryan on another breakaway after Evan Bouchard made the full-ice pass.

14:01: McDavid can't complete the finish after chipping it around Chris Tanev for a short breakaway shot. Vladar again comes up with the save.

15:00: What a chance early for Warren Foegele and Evander Kane. Kane backhands a pass to Foegele before his linemate shakes his way in and tries to slide one around Vladar, but the Flames netminder gets the pad to it.

20:00: GAME ON! Dan Vladar is between the pipes for Calgary making his 16th start this season against Stuart Skinner, who can tie the longest winning streak by a goaltender in Oilers history with netminder Grant Fuhr if Edmonton can win their 13th straight game tonight. That would set the new NHL record for the longest win streak by a Canadian team.

There's a lot on the line with two points still the main objective for the Blue & Orange.

20:00: The First period from Scotiabank Saddledome is set to begin at 8:07 p.m. MT.