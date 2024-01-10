LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blackhawks

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Tuesday's game between the Oilers and Blackhawks

GettyImages-1913165852
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers can make it eight wins in a row on Tuesday night at United Center against the Chicago Blackhawks.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 6:30 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Brown is on the third line as the Oilers eye their eighth straight win

SECOND PERIOD

18:28: McDAVID MAKS IT HAPPEN! Ekholm unlocks McDavid for a breakaway with an exceptional pass from inside the blueline before the captain dangles Mrazek and puts his shot over the netminder's right pad to make it 2-1 early in the second period.

20:00: The second period is underway.

FIRST PERIOD

47.1: McDavid creates an open opportunity for Bouchard with a steal from behind on a Chicago defender before Dickinson takes advantage of another turnover at the other end. Both chances came in the final minute of the opening period, but we're tied 1-1 through 20 minutes.

10:10: Skinner stops Taylor Raddysh on a great short-handed chance for Chicago before Boris Katchouk missed the follow-up at the right post.

11:55: LEON LEVELS! The German scoops his 19th of the year past Mrazek to make it eight straight games against Chicago with a goal and tie the game 1-1. Ryan McLeod threaded the pass through two Blackhawks on a partial off-man rush to put it on the tape of the German.

Draisaitl takes a McLeod feed & beats Mrazek to tie the game

12:21: SKINNER LAYS OUT!!! The netminder keeps it a one-goal game with a terrific save on the wrap-around from Zach Sanford. Could've easily been looking at a 2-0 Blackhawks lead if it weren't for Edmonton's shot-stopper.

14:08: Jason Dickinson drags the puck and sends his shot on a 2-on-1 top shelf past Stuart Skinner to open the scoring for Chicago.

15:30: Ekholm unleashes a one-timer off the pass from below the goal line from Leon Draisaitl, but Mrazek makes another good save. He's made two important saves early for the home team.

18:09: Connor Brown puts a good tip on Brett Kulak's shot pass to force a tricky save out of Petr Mrazek. The winger moved up to the third line tonight with Evander Kane and Derek Ryan as the lone lineup change from the Oilers.

20:00: GAME ON!!!

20:00: The first period of tonight's game at United Center will begin at 6:37 p.m. MT.

Connor speaks to the media ahead of Tuesday's game in Chicago

OILERS LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - Ryan - Brown
Erne - Hamblin - Janmark

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

Scratches: Gagner, Kemp

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports ALS Super Fund

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports ALS Super Fund
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blackhawks (01.09.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blackhawks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks (01.08.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks
RELEASE: Kemp recalled from Bakersfield

RELEASE: Kemp recalled from Bakersfield
GENE'S BLOG: Playoff Position

GENE'S BLOG: Playoff Position
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 1 (01.06.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Senators (01.06.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Senators
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators (01.06.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators (01.06.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators
RECAP: Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers

RECAP: Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers
RELEASE: McDavid announced as NHL All-Star selection

RELEASE: McDavid announced as NHL All-Star selection
RELEASE: Holloway activated & loaned to Bakersfield

RELEASE: Holloway activated & loaned to Bakersfield
POST-GAME: McDavid surges past 900 points with goal, four assists

POST-GAME: McDavid surges past 900 points with goal, four assists
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flyers 2 (01.02.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flyers 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flyers
BLOG: Foegele & McLeod look to stay consistent in top-six roles

BLOG: Foegele & McLeod look to stay consistent in top-six roles
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers