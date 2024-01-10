LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blackhawks

SECOND PERIOD

18:28: McDAVID MAKS IT HAPPEN! Ekholm unlocks McDavid for a breakaway with an exceptional pass from inside the blueline before the captain dangles Mrazek and puts his shot over the netminder's right pad to make it 2-1 early in the second period.

20:00: The second period is underway.

FIRST PERIOD

47.1: McDavid creates an open opportunity for Bouchard with a steal from behind on a Chicago defender before Dickinson takes advantage of another turnover at the other end. Both chances came in the final minute of the opening period, but we're tied 1-1 through 20 minutes.

10:10: Skinner stops Taylor Raddysh on a great short-handed chance for Chicago before Boris Katchouk missed the follow-up at the right post.

11:55: LEON LEVELS! The German scoops his 19th of the year past Mrazek to make it eight straight games against Chicago with a goal and tie the game 1-1. Ryan McLeod threaded the pass through two Blackhawks on a partial off-man rush to put it on the tape of the German.