GENE'S BLOG: Playoff Position

The Edmonton Oilers expect 'Mora' of themselves, so after Zach Hyman recorded his third hat trick of the season and Evan Bouchard had a hat trick of assists on Saturday night, the team is now in a playoff spot – a goal they had in mind from the moment they arrived in Edmonton for Training Camp.

Here we are, almost 3 months later, and the Oilers can say they'll be in a playoff spot going into their game Tuesday night in Chicago. It's not the end of their playoff path, but it's still been a long road to get to this point. Points are what they have – 41 of which have them deadlocked with St. Louis and Seattle, but Edmonton has two games in hand on the Blues and three on the Kraken as they and others battle it out for the second Wildcard spot.

When Edmonton made a coaching change after a 3-9-1 start to the season, one of the things Ken Holland said at the time was, 'They couldn't afford to wait any longer'. If they had gone another week or two with the same results, it might be too late. He was right.

It may not have sounded that way on November 12th, but fast forward 23 games and it all makes sense. The Oilers have just now made it into a playoff position, but to get there, they had to rip off an eight-game winning streak and what currently is a seven-game winning streak. Overall, they have put together a 17-6 record to sit at 20-15-1. That is an amazing run.