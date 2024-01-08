GENE'S BLOG: Playoff Position

Every time I hear the word playoffs, I can't help but think of Jim Mora. It was November of 2001 and Mora was the coach of the Indianapolis Colts, who'd just lost to the San Francisco 49ers by a 40-21 score. Peyton Manning threw four interceptions and Indianapolis' record dropped to 4-6.
Post-game, Mora was asked whether he felt his team would have to win out the season and finish 10-6 to make the playoffs. His response went viral before there ever was such a thing:
"Don't talk about—playoffs?! You kidding me? Playoffs?! I just hope we can win a game! Another game!"
Well, the coach wasn't far off from being right with his rant. The Colts won two more games to finish 6-10 and yes, they missed the playoffs.