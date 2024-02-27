GENE'S BLOG: Connor Being Connor

I remember it like it was yesterday. The 2015 NHL Draft was about to take place. I had never met Connor McDavid before. I had nearly fallen off my hotel bed in Winnipeg when I saw Edmonton had won the lottery. Everyone knew the Oilers were taking him first overall.

So there we were as Connor and the other top prospects took batting practice in Miami as part of the pre-Draft festivities. I was supposed to get a one-on-one interview with him for Sportsnet, and I did but the only problem was the camera operation double clicked.

When he thought he was rolling on the interview he wasn't, and when he thought he was stopped he was rolling. In other words, I had nothing. I couldn't leave the ballpark without it, so I asked Connor if we could do it again. He said no problem. Thus, the McDavid era (in my life) had begun.

Fast forward from that summer day in Florida to a winter day in Alberta. There stood number 97 the morning of an all-important game against the rival Kings. Playoff posturing on the line and Connor was asked about going nine games without scoring a goal.

The captain replied, "I’ve decided I’m just gonna see how many assists I can get. That’s the focus, I’m not gonna shoot the puck anymore, not gonna score any more goals." He laughed and we laughed. Not a bad question at all that led to a great answer.