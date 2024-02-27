GENE'S BLOG: Connor Being Connor

From bailing Gene Principe out of a tricky situation at the 2015 NHL Draft to setting up his teammates for goals with an astounding assist pace, McDavid has a long history of helping others

GettyImages-2028797519
By Gene Principe
@GenePrincipe EdmontonOilers.com

I remember it like it was yesterday. The 2015 NHL Draft was about to take place. I had never met Connor McDavid before. I had nearly fallen off my hotel bed in Winnipeg when I saw Edmonton had won the lottery. Everyone knew the Oilers were taking him first overall.

So there we were as Connor and the other top prospects took batting practice in Miami as part of the pre-Draft festivities. I was supposed to get a one-on-one interview with him for Sportsnet, and I did but the only problem was the camera operation double clicked.

When he thought he was rolling on the interview he wasn't, and when he thought he was stopped he was rolling. In other words, I had nothing. I couldn't leave the ballpark without it, so I asked Connor if we could do it again. He said no problem. Thus, the McDavid era (in my life) had begun.

Fast forward from that summer day in Florida to a winter day in Alberta. There stood number 97 the morning of an all-important game against the rival Kings. Playoff posturing on the line and Connor was asked about going nine games without scoring a goal.

The captain replied, "I’ve decided I’m just gonna see how many assists I can get. That’s the focus, I’m not gonna shoot the puck anymore, not gonna score any more goals." He laughed and we laughed. Not a bad question at all that led to a great answer.

Connor chats with the media before facing the Kings

It's part of the development of the superstar player who has become so at ease with media when he doesn't always have to talk about his success. It was a light moment from a generational talent. It made me wonder about what life is like when you are Connor McDavid.

Great sometimes isn't great enough. He may not have any goals in the last 10 games now, but over that span he's recorded an astounding 23 assists. As pointed out by Jack Michaels and Louie DeBrusk on the Sportsnet broadcast, name me a player who wouldn't want to average more than two points per game.

Just to keep the theme going, Monday was another night where McDavid gave a helping hand with two more assists in a 4-2 victory against Los Angeles. With another pair of assists, McDavid reached some rarified air.

Here's an example or examples of what he's done by setting up teammates more often and better than any other current player in the NHL. As a result, McDavid has put himself in line with the all-time greats.

It's his fourth straight season with 70 assists. Only five other players have done that: Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Adam Oates, Peter Stastny and Guy Lafleur. He's also the fastest to 70 assists in almost 30 years. Mario Lemieux did it in 1995-96. It took him 50 games. It took McDavid 54 games this season.

Bouchard powers the Oilers PP to a 4-2 win over Los Angeles

He also became the sixth player in NHL history to record eight straight 90-point seasons. Only two others, Gretzky (13 seasons) and Mike Bossy (nine seasons), have had more than McDavid.

I will often ask my daughter's soccer team, why be good when you can be great? In McDavid's case, it's more like why be great when you can be an all-time legend? It's a pressure he lives with every day. I never really thought about that aspect of his hockey life until yesterday.

There is so much expected of him that, even when he delivers, more is expected. It's a never-ending cycle that will continue as long as McDavid keeps playing. The best players in any sport understand their success leads to their team's success. The two will forever be tied together. That's really all the Oilers captain wants. As he said, the NHL scoring race and another Art Ross Trophy are afterthoughts.

Even if our camera wasn't rolling that day in Miami, Connor McDavid sure is right now.

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kings

BLOG: McDavid providing a helping hand during goalless stretch

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings

RELEASE: Oilers to honour Canadian Armed Forces

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

GAME RECAP: Flames 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames

GAME RECAP: Wild 4, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Wild

PROJECTED LINEUP: Nugent-Hopkins returning from illness against Wild

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild

GAME RECAP: Bruins 6, Oilers 5 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Bruins

BLOG: Bouchard displaying immense growth as career year continues

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Bruins

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Bruins