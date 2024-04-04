GAME RECAP: Stars 5, Oilers 0

DALLAS, TX – Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger made 35 saves to record his second straight shutout and put an end to his three-game losing streak against the Oilers, who were defeated 5-0 by the Stars at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

The Stars scored four goals in a 5:48 span of the second period and received steady goaltending from Oettinger throughout the whole evening to record their franchise-record eighth win in a row and improve their record to 48-19-19 on the season – good enough for first place the Central Division with 105 points.

"A lot of credit to the Dallas Stars, they're playing really good hockey," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They're a really good team, and you can see why they're leading the Western Conference right now and playing well.

"For us to come in here was a challenge, and we came up short. We thought it was a good test to see how good we are, and we still have some work to do to catch up to them."

Forward Radek Faksa recorded a goal and two assists and Sam Steel, Wyatt Johnston and Craig Smith each recorded two points in the shutout victory that leaves Edmonton seven points back of Vancouver with eight games remaining in the regular season, including one game in hand on the Canucks and a head-to-head matchup still to come.

Calvin Pickard was handed the defeat after making 27 saves on 32 shots, while Connor McDavid (eight games) and Mattias Ekholm (five games) each had their personal point streaks snapped in the loss.

The Oilers look to regroup ahead of Friday's contest at Rogers Place against another tough Central Division opponent in the Colorado Avalanche.