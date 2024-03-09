GAME RECAP: Sabres 3, Oilers 2 (SO)

BUFFALO, NY – After a wild finish to overtime, the Sabres were able to claim the extra point in the shootout to hand the Oilers their second straight defeat on Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 loss at KeyBank Center.

Ryan McLeod recorded a goal and assist, while Warren Foegele reached a new career-high with his 14th goal of the season that gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead in the first period that held until defenceman Jacob Bryson's first goal tied the game for Buffalo with 8:21 left in the final frame.

Defenceman Owen Power looked to have won the game for the Sabres with two seconds left in overtime, and after the players had left for the dressing rooms, the call was overturned on a league-mandated review, leading to play resuming and Stuart Skinner making a huge stop on Dylan Cozens to send the game to a shootout.

Buffalo netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves and stopped Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the shootout, while Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch each scored for the Sabres in the skills competition to earn them the extra point after having their previous game-winner overturned.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had his 14-game point streak snapped in the defeat, while Draisaitl contributed an assist in his 700th career NHL game.

The Oilers move on to the second game of their afternoon back-to-back on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which will conclude their four-game Eastern road trip.