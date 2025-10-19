GAME RECAP: Red Wings 4, Oilers 2

DETROIT, MI – Not enough air in the tires for a comeback in the Motor City.

The Edmonton Oilers suffered their third consecutive defeat on Sunday afternoon after captain Dylan Larkin recorded two goals and two assists for the Detroit Red Wings, who earned their fifth straight victory with a 4-2 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

"Certainly not for a lack of effort," Leon Draisaitl said. "I think everyone's trying really hard, but it's tough going right now. It's not easy when you're not seeing it and plays are closing down quickly, so it's got to be better."

Noah Philp recorded his second goal of the season to make it 2-1 in the second period, while forward Leon Draisaitl's fourth tally of the campaign in the final frame made it a one-goal game before winger Emmitt Finnie's empty-netter late in regulation secured the Red Wings the two points with a 4-2 victory.

Finnie's first career NHL goal came in the middle stanza to make it 2-0 for Detroit after Larkin opened the scoring en route to his four-point performance.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was denied his 100th career victory after making 22 saves on 25 shots, while John Gibson earned the win in the opposite crease after allowing two goals on 18 shots.

The Oilers will conclude their five-game road trip on Tuesday at Canadian Tire Centre against the Ottawa Senators in the nation's capital.