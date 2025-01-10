GAME RECAP: Penguins 5, Oilers 3

PITTSBURGH, PA – Leon Draisaitl scored his league-leading 30th and 31st goals of the season, but goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic came up with 40 saves on Thursday night for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena.

After earning the shutout in Boston on Tuesday, the Oilers conceded four goals in a period for the first time this season after finding themselves down 4-1 following the opening frame in Pittsburgh, pushing the Blue & Orange to up their urgency and outshoot the Penguins 36-13 over the final two periods.

"We weren't ready. They outworked us and outskated us. Attention to detail wasn't there," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We had a heck of a game effort-wise against Boston, and tonight, in the first 20 minutes, we absolutely took them off, and the deficit was too big for us to overcome."

Despite the Oilers working their way back in the middle frame with goals from Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Nedeljkovic was solid between the pipes for the full 60 minutes, putting in a first-star performance that was critical in snapping Edmonton's four-game win streak and seven-game run against Pittsburgh.

"Obviously not the start we wanted, but at the time, it was just a matter of looking forward," Mattias Ekholm said. "Can't really do much about the past, so I thought we came out better in the second, gained some ground on them, but at the end of the night, we can't dig ourselves that big of a hole. It's hard to climb out of it in this League, and we certainly had to pay the price tonight."

Captain Connor McDavid had three assists, while Evan Bouchard had an assist and 10 shots on goal for the Oilers to go along with solitary helpers for Zach Hyman and Mattias Ekholm in the losing effort.

The Oilers wrap up their four-game road trip at United Center on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks.